Empire Street housing lots, business zone on 59 at P&Z

A requested Empire Street re-plat could bring 10 new housing lots while owners of a Muncy Street property after hoping to be re-zoned for commercial use when El Campo P&Z directors meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The proposed re-plat of a 2.81-acre lot at 0 Empire Street would allow for single family residential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.