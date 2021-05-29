More than one year after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic first hit Wharton County, the area is seeing decreased unemployment overall, but certain industries are still experiencing slow job growth.
“Roughly 1,000 more individuals were employed in April 2021 than April 2020 (an increase of 5.3 percent),” Workforce Solutions Senior Data Analyst Ron Borski said.
The Wharton County data is reported by employers across about 95 percent of industries, according to Borski. The latest Texas Workforce Commission on Wharton County industries is for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Industries across the country were impacted by the economic shutdowns caused by the pandemic in early 2020, and the lingering effects have not been equal for every industry one year later. This has also held true for Wharton County.
“Like the Houston area, industries with ties to energy and construction remain most heavily affected by the pandemic,” Borksi said.
The industries with the most reported Wharton County jobs in the fourth quarter of 2020 were trade/transportation/utilities, public administration, local government, natural resources/mining and education/health services with between 3,661 and 2,045 jobs in each sector.
“The mining industry’s large share of employment in the county (14 percent of total employment as compared to the 13 county region’s 2.3 percent share of total employment) has hampered overall job recovery since the pandemic began,” Borski said.
The Wharton County trade/transportation/utilities and natural resources/mining sectors saw a decreased number of jobs compared to the third quarter in 2020, down 1.1 and 0.6 percent, respectively, according to TWC. The public administration, local government and education/health services industries added jobs from the third to fourth 2020 quarters.
Compared to the same quarter in 2019, all reported Wharton County industries saw a decrease in the number of jobs, ranging from a 35.1 percent decrease for other services to a 0.2 percent decrease for trade/transportation/utilities, except for the education/health and the federal government sectors. Education/health saw an increase of 2.7 percent, or 54 jobs, and federal government jobs increased by 6.3 percent, or 5 jobs, from 2019 to 2020.
The state unemployment numbers are released monthly. In April, Texas saw an improved unemployment rate of 6.3 percent compared to March’s rate, which was 7.1 percent, according to TWC. These rates are not seasonally adjusted.
Texas’ April unemployment rate is about half of the April, 2020 rate, which was 12.7 percent.
“Texas added 1,007,100 jobs over the year after shedding 1,452,600 jobs in March and April 2020 due to COVID-19 and measures taken to slow its spread,” according to a press release from TWC.
The Amarillo metropolitan area had the lowest unemployment rate of April in the state at 4 percent, according to TWC. The April unemployment rate for the U.S. is 5.7 percent.
