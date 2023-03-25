Food, friends and family were all key parts of the festivities at the Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce 63rd annual banquet honoring the communities’ top citizen and educator Monday March 20.

Mike Henderson, the master of ceremonies again this year, lead the evening recognizing Mark Bain as the Citizen of the Year and Lindsey McMahan, as Educator of the Year.

