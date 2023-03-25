Food, friends and family were all key parts of the festivities at the Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce 63rd annual banquet honoring the communities’ top citizen and educator Monday March 20.
Mike Henderson, the master of ceremonies again this year, lead the evening recognizing Mark Bain as the Citizen of the Year and Lindsey McMahan, as Educator of the Year.
Bain was born Sept. 1, 1960 to the late Morgan and LaVerne Bain. Attending Louise ISD, he graduated in 1983.
He has served his community in roles both big and small, serving as the Wharton County Youth Fair president from 2014 to 2017, including 2015 when the Sale of Excellence exceeded $1 million for the first time. Bain continues to serve as one of the fair executive board members.
The Louise native also serves on the LISD school board after being appointed in 2018 to finish out the term of David Menefee, who resigned. Bain was re-elected in 2018 and returned uncontested in 2022.
“This individual serves on many local boards and has spent countless hours and time serving,” Kendra Charbula said. “Whether it be picking up trash, cooking for a fundraiser, selling or purchasing raffle tickets, sponsoring events, shoveling dirt, running heavy equipment, along with personally funding many projects to benefit the community; to probably one of his favorites – bringing joy to the littles at Christmas time by playing Santa - no task is too big or too small.”
Bain is now an operator at Safe-TT Services in Louise.
McMahan is a junior high math teacher at Louise ISD. She’s a Louise-native that came up K-12 at the district before attending Wharton County Junior College and then Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
“I was very surprised to receive the award because there are so many more amazing teachers that work at Louise ISD, that I believe should receive this award,” McMahan said.
Louise Junior High Principal Mary Trochta presented the honor.
“(She) kept a very good secret because I was not planning on attending the banquet due to my oldest son having a baseball game that evening. I went to his game for about 15 minutes before I left to go to the banquet (which was very hard for me because my boys are my world),” McMahan said. “As Mrs. Trochta was reading her speech, I then realized she was talking about me and immediately got emotional. I am very happy to be back in my hometown and teaching the kids of Louise ISD.
“I feel home and very blessed to have this opportunity and to teach my peers kids that I went to school with.”
