Burn ban violators face fines, arrest

A zero tolerance policy is in place for burn ban violations in rural Wharton County.
Fire conditions are extreme, county officials say, despite the recent bout of rain.
“All deputies have been instructed that it is zero tolerance. There are tickets issued for the first violation and the second will be an arrest,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar told the Leader-News.
So far, he added, there have been no repeat offenders.
The burn ban extends to screened barrels in addition to pits and/or piles as the area lingers in extreme drought conditions.
The rain will help with new growth, but won’t eliminate the fuel loads already in fields and scorched yards. “It’s still there. People need to be careful,” El Campo Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
Burning is never legal with in the El Campo city limits.
The county needed more than seven inches of slow soaking rain to be fully saturated as of press time. Rain chances continue through the week.
