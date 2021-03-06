Dr. Seuss Enterprises celebrated Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel’s 117th birthday March 2 with an announcement to cease publication of six titles.
The titles being taken out of production “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the company said in a press release.
The six books are: “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”
The Wharton County Library System will continue to offer Dr. Seuss books in its four branches, but patrons will not be allowed to check them out.
“Since the value and the price of Dr. Seuss’ books went dramatically up ... this morning, the Library Administration decided that these books will be accessible to public only through in house use,” Director Elene Gedevani said Thursday.
“Which means that the books cannot be checked out from the library but can be used inside the libraries in all four locations: Wharton Main, El Campo, East Bernard, and Louise,” she added.
The Wharton County library system has the six titles cataloged in its library, Gedevani said. Other classics by Seuss, including “Green Eggs and Ham,” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” will still be printed and are available at the local libraries.
“The library will definitely continue to have Dr. Seuss’ books in its collection,” Gedevani said. “The library staff is sure that there are many things to learn from those books, which will be useful for children as it was always in the past.”
