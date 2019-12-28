While restaurants are required by the state to have their employees certified in food handling, the state does not provide this training. For the past four years, the AgriLife Extension Office provides food handler certifications and certified food manager training to local restaurants, allowing them to fulfill these requirements in their own workplace.
“I’ve done it several times where I’ve had restaurants call and say, ‘we need food handler safety courses for some of our employees,’” Wharton County Extension Agent Lori Schindler said. “They’ll actually close the restaurant for a couple of hours, let me come in and train multiple employees at one time.”
Schindler certifies local restaurant employees, managers and high school culinary arts students, who would otherwise have to travel to Houston for the training.
“A lot of people prefer to take it here locally,” Schindler said. “They don’t have to drive, especially into Houston, because most of the time you’re not going to find it in rural areas.”
The state requires restaurants be regularly inspected. Wharton County does not have its own health department, food inspectors or health inspectors.
“Most counties don’t,” said Monica Martin, of the Wharton County permits and inspections department. “Counties are not allowed, unless there’s a certain population.”
El Campo has a city food inspector, but the City of Wharton does not.
Since Wharton County does not have the population to provide county food or health inspections, a state health inspector from Houston performs the checks. “I don’t know of any (rural) county around here that actually does a health inspection,” Martin said.
Not having a county food inspector can make some restaurants owners and employees less inclined to follow health regulations, according to Schindler.
“Being able to get the food handler safety and make sure that they’re all in compliance with that and have the knowledge and education, it makes our food source safer here in the county,” Schindler said.
The Food Handler certification costs $20 per person, while the Certified Food Manager training costs $125 and is a two-day course.
Since Schindler took over the program a few years ago, she has seen growing interest in it. This year, Schindler certified over 250 culinary arts students for the Food Handler certification.
“It’s easier for (culinary arts students) to get jobs in the food industry, since they already have that certification,” Schindler said. “It’s been a great benefit to the county.”
Schindler coordinates with Jackson County to offer Certified Food Manager every two or three months, alternating between the two counties. The Food Handler certification is given on an as needed basis.
Visit Foodsafety.tamu.edu for more information.
