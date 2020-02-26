City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Eduardo Mendez Garcia, 51, of 1406 East was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 for no driver’s license, no insurance, expired registration, failure to yield, failure to identify and driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped in the 600 block of South Mechanic. Processed, Garcia was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $4,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Eric Matthew Guevara, 18, of 1413 Julia was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 for driving under the influence as a minor after being involved in a crash in the 1400 block of Palacios. Processed, Guevara pleaded guilty in municipal court, paid a fine and was released the next morning.
Property
Adrian Ramos, 20, of 1306 Lynner was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 in the same incident as Guevara. He stands accused of being in possession of a stolen firearm. Police seized a .357 revolver. Processed, Ramos was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $4,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals struck in the 300 block of Hoskins Broadway targeting a Chevrolet 1500. Damages to doors is around $100.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of South Wharton around 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. A KIA sustained about $200 damage.
A home burglary was reported in the 900 block of Ave. K around 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Reported while in progress, no information was available on items stolen as of presstime.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of family violence in the 500 block of Ave. E around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Reynaldo Martinez, 34, of 2510 N. Walnut in Wharton was charged with having a prohibited item in a correctional facility around 11:07 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 while already in the county jail. He had been arrested by Wharton police the next before on charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and inferring with public duties. Martinez posted $14,500 in bonds and was released Sunday, Feb. 23.
Kalli Lydia Sanchez, 17, of 17322 Hamilwood in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 7:16 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 for possession of marijuana. Processed, she was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Derek Lane Sless, 27, of 3991 CR 324 in Louise was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:34 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tarronce Demond Robinson, 31, of 1314 Ella was booked at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 on warrants for three counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and theft.
Violence, weapons
Roxann Marie Navarro, 40, of 313 Siesta in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:07 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. Processed, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jackson Thornton Bard, 36, of 1406 CR 253 in Egypt was arrested by WCSO at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 for violating a protective order.
Other
Alejandro Alex Lopez, 23, of 205 W. Second was booked at 8:09 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 for a parole violation.
