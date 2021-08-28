Beware of delivery drivers not bringing pizza – or anything at all.
El Campo Pizza Hut officials reported someone has stolen the iconic red “hut” delivery sign from one of its vehicles around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Why?
Officials have no idea.
Maybe it was simply something to steal.
Or, perhaps someone just felt their vehicle needed a hat.
Either way, it ought to be fairly easy to spot and, if you do, give the El Campo Police Department a call at 979-543-3363.
Police officers make deliveries too. They will be happy to bring the perpetrator a nice shiny pair of handcuffs.
Better news, the only tip they expect is a thank you from the public.
And, no, you can’t get that with a side of ranch.
