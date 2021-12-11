The public gets their chance to speak for or against proposed food truck park regulations and plans for Whitewing Estates during Monday’s council meeting.
A potential developer contacted the city about putting in a venue-driven, permanent food truck park earlier this year, prompting staff to draft regulations running from requirements for slabs and electric connections to operational hours.
“The proposed Food Truck Park regulations will not be enforced upon or impact individual food trucks or the locations of those food trucks,” City Planning Director Jai McBride said.
Envisioned as providing concert venues, play parks or other amenities, it would only be able to operate when two to 10 food trucks were present.
Each park would require trucks to be removed nightly unless a commissary is provided. Twenty-four-hour operations would be prohibited and restrooms provided.
A modular home development, Joe “Cuarto” Strack’s Whitewing Estates, is designed with 80 residential lots on 16.06 acres on the West Loop near Treehouse Furniture. Of the total land space, 3.76 acres will be dedicated for commercial use.
The development will offer rental lots for modular homes constructed no later than 2019. The plan also calls for amenities and strict tenant requirements.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public, with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Charter Talk: Council will consider whether its members want to propose any items for the May election, including a possible direct mayoral vote.
A charter change two years ago set up the current method of selecting a city mayor. Currently, the top vote-getter in at-large balloting becomes mayor.
The first steps in the redistricting process, a series of proclamations, will be presented as well. This must be complete before the May election to balance representation among council districts.
Emergency Management: New El Campo EMS Director Garret Bubela will present a recommendation for a new ambulance service billing and collection service. The El Campo EMS Department has struggled with extremely low collection rates since the advent of the COVID pandemic.
Council will also meet two new EMS employees and learn about an honor received.
“EMS has achieved the bronze level of recognition for children state partnership for pediatric readiness,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
Also on agenda is the purchase of a Dodge Durango Patrol Car for the police department.
Public Works: Engineering for the wastewater plant improvements and collection of American Rescue Funds for North Mechanic Street will be presented.
A city water well on Avenue F is near failure and proposed improvements to the wastewater treatment plant will be funded via a $4.22 million non-voter approved bond.
