El Campo Refrigeration, an ice-machine business, has weathered five decades of ups and downs, including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but employees are excited for the upcoming transition to a larger facility off of U.S. 59 in a matter of weeks.
“We wanted to be out on the highway so we could attract more customers and grow our business,” Owner Michael Kennedy said.
ECR sells and leases commercial fridges and offers technician service to other businesses’ ice machines. It is a three generation family-owned business with a location in El Campo and one in Houston.
The new El Campo facility, located at 25450 U.S. 59, is around 35,500 square feet while the current El Campo store, at 601 S. Meadow Lane, is about 23,000 square feet.
The company has been hiring new employees and will possibly hire more once they move into the new location in early September. At the current facility, there’s not enough offices for all of the personnel, according to Kennedy. “It’s a good problem to have,” he said.
The business has foot traffic at the current facility, but employees will have to prepare for increased walk-in business when they move to the off-the-highway facility.
The new store “is really nice, so everyone’s looking forward to moving,” Kennedy said. “We’re going to have a bigger showroom floor where we can display our new equipment, our used equipment. We’re looking forward to that, because right now … our showroom floor is not very big at all.”
Kennedy’s grandfather, JW, founded ECR in 1968, and a few years later Gene Michael, Kennedy’s father, joined in operating the business.
“It being a family business, I really do enjoy that aspect of it,” Kennedy said. “It’s exciting. It’s a good business to be in.”
ECR, deemed essential due to the business’ role in the food supply chain, has remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants and convenience stores rely on their technicians, Kennedy said.
The summer is typically ECR’s busiest season due to the extreme heat it brings. Online product sales have gone up, adding to the business’ growth.
“Our e-commerce sales are up, because there’s more people that are wanting to have ice machines at their house to be more self-sufficient. People are remodeling or adding swimming pools or doing this or doing that.”
After ECR transitions to its new facility, Kennedy hopes the business will continue to grow through increased online and in-person sales. As the business grows, so will its employees and the local community, Kennedy said.
“With the (business’) growth, it gives people more opportunity for growth,” he said. “It raises their standard of living.”
