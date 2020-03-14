No visitation restrictions have been enacted at El Campo Memorial Hospital yet as a result coronavirus COVID‑19, but nursing homes are asking family members and others to please stay home unless absolutely necessary.
SPJST Czech Catholic Home in Hillje and Garden Villa Nursing Home on Del Norte are requiring health screenings including a temperature check before entering.
Meanwhile, Yoakum Community Hospital announced Friday that a patient seen there on March 7 has now tested positive for COVID-19.
And, in Fort Bend County, six cases have been identified as of presstime.
Hospital and Mid Coast Medical Clinic patients are being screened for possible exposure to the virus.
“We’re looking at controlling visitors, but haven’t done so as of yet,” Chief Nursing Officer Frances Lerma told the Leader-News Thursday. “We’re a small community. The visitors we get for the most part are from here. We haven’t had to turn any people away.”
Wash your hands has become something of a mantra that staff is sharing with the community at large. Those who are feeling ill are asked to refrain from visiting hospitalized patients.
The risks are relatively low, however, if a person has not been to effected regions.
Symptoms of coronavirus include a fever, cough and shortness of breath. However, having a fever does not automatically mean it’s coronavirus.
“We don’t have many people who have traveled abroad. We’re a smaller community,” Lerma said.
Symptoms of COVID‑19 may show up 2‑14 days after exposure. People 65 years or older, and/or people with medical issues, like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, or a weakened immune system, are at a higher risk.
Even so, if you are not sick enough to be hospitalized, you can recover at home based on doctor’s instructions.
If you are sick, the CDC recommends wearing a facemask to help limit the spread of any illness you may have.
At Garden Villa, all but one entrance has been closed as of Thursday.
“Unless it is essential for the emotional and physical well-being of the patient, we are encouraging family members not to come,” administrator Karen Tyson said.
Any “must visits” are being limited to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“And they can only go directly to the person they’re visiting,” she said.
This is significantly different from the family-style atmosphere the center normally uses where visitors are encouraged to stop and chat with previous neighbors or just patients who happen to be sitting in the halls or day rooms.
“We are doing what we are doing for the residents’ safety,” Tyson said, adding, “We’re keeping our fingers crossed hoping coronavirus will stay out of El Campo.”
Garden Villa has 97 residents as of press time.
In Hillje, staff is following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control limiting patients to only one visitor at a time and then only if necessary.
“Everybody has been really understanding,” administrator Rowena Tabler-Smith said.
Staff is continuing all in-house programming for the 45 residents, but limiting outside activities.
Both facilities are training staff in safety procedures.
Yoakum hospital is restricting all access to its cafeteria, limiting access to the hospital itself and allowing only on companion with patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.