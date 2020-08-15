El Campo’s Shop LOCAL! campaign is working, officials say, adding that this month’s sales tax return is proof.
The city’s August check from the state comptroller’s office tallied $396,833, up 32.11 percent from August 2019. The check reflects purchases made in El Campo during June.
“The Shop LOCAL! campaign has moved into over-drive as we work to encourage local citizens to continue to Shop Safe Shop Here and Shop LOCAL!,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said. “Please remember our locally-owned small businesses are dependent on your patronage during this time. Visitors to El Campo won’t keep them viable. Our local shoppers will. The best reason of all to Shop LOCAL! is the fact that when you do, 70 cents of every dollar stays in El Campo and is circulated over and over. Thanks to everyone who has made a conscious effort to Shop LOCAL!”
About $52,000 of this month’s sales tax rebate check reflects an adjustment made by the state, City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “But the increase is great news, even taking that into consideration. Without the adjustment, sales tax would have been up over 19 percent or $75,503 from the same period last year.”
Sales tax is the largest revenue source for the city, accounting for about 45 percent of the General Fund budget dollars.
“This infusion of revenues is a welcome surprise as we continue to face uncertainty regarding the fiscal future,” Sladek said, but added the city continues to budget conservatively for the coming fiscal year.
For the calendar year, El Campo sales tax returns are up 5.04 percent from 2019.
“The CDC is thrilled with the levels of sales tax revenues being collected in the City of El Campo and Wharton County,” Gibson said.
“Remember sales tax revenue is what keeps our property taxes from going up.”
Officials had been predicting a loss, cutting $295,770 from the current budget via delays on capital projects, lowering anticipated fuel and travel costs as well as pool revenue.
“This increase will, no doubt, positively affect the City’s financials for the current fiscal year and for that, we are extremely grateful,” Sladek said.
El Campo ended the 2019 calendar year up 10.11 percent on sales tax rebates.
In 2018, El Campo sales tax rebates were up about 9 percent. The last year that ended with a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
Other Wharton County Reports
Wharton County’s sales tax rebate showed a strong 13.87 percent in August. It’s now up 3.4 percent for the year.
The county finished 2019 up just .61 percent more than in 2018, the second year of an almost stagnant economy. For 2018, county sales taxes were up .43 percent.
The city of Wharton’s return leaped 17.12 percent in August, now up 2.31 percent for the calendar year. The town ended 2019 down 1.89 percent. In 2018, the city’s rebates were up 6.38 percent. In 2017, Wharton dropped 4.8 percent.
East Bernard’s check rose 6.45 percent this month. So far this year, East Bernard’s sales tax rebates are up 8.19 percent.
The city recorded a 13.55 percent jump in 2019. That city’s rebates were up 20.9 percent in 2018.
COVID Mitigation
The CDC and the City of El Campo continue its efforts to distribute safety items to businesses.
“We just received another shipment of hand sanitizer,” Gibson said. “Watch your inboxes and Facebook.”
To local businesses, “we say thank you for your grit and determination and for your love of our community,” she added. “We know this has been a difficult time for you all, and we too can’t wait until things return to some kind of normal.”
The CDC offers assistance to businesses including webinars on its Facebook page.
