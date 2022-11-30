EMS bringing new ambulance into service

The new Type II ambulance will replace a 19-year-old standard box style unit currently only in service when absolutely necessary.

A new ambulance was on the early El Campo EMS Christmas wish list, and city council hopes most of its $137,568 cost won’t be paid by local taxpayers.

The department has received a $75,000 grant to help fund the ambulance already and “has an outstanding grant application with a separate foundation,” EMS Director Garret Bubela told council.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.