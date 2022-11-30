EMS bringing new ambulance into service

A new ambulance was on the early El Campo EMS Christmas wish list, and city council hopes most of its $137,568 cost won’t be paid by local taxpayers.
The department has received a $75,000 grant to help fund the ambulance already and “has an outstanding grant application with a separate foundation,” EMS Director Garret Bubela told council.
Although council authorized the purchase during the first November session, the ambulance won’t be arriving in El Campo until late 2024 at the earliest as a result of units still on back order and struggles to get parts.
If the city has to pay the additional $62,568, it would be budgeted into Fiscal Year 2024 or FY 2025. El Campo EMS is funded by a combination of city tax dollars, payments for services, grants and a contract with Emergency Services District No. 4 to provide ambulance service throughout West Wharton County. However, all El Campo taxpayers also pay an ESD 4 tax. ESD 4, however, helps mitigate expense by drawing dollars from residents of unincorporated areas as well.
The Siddons Martin Emergency Group vehicle on order is not the large heavy ambulance city residents may have seen racing to a wreck or other medical emergency.
Instead, the vehicle is built on a Ford Transit base and will be used almost exclusively for transfers between hospitals, from nursing home to hospital or from hospital back to care facility or home.
El Campo EMS has one of these “Type II” ambulances already in place, ordered in 2019, with in excess of 100,000 miles of service.
The new Type II ambulance will replace a 19-year-old standard box style unit currently only in service when absolutely necessary.
