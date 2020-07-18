The City of El Campo tested 125 of its full and part time workers for the COVID-19 virus Thursday, a safety precaution after three employees tested positive for the illness plaguing the world.
The three employees, City Manager Courtney Sladek said, represent three different departments.
“We offered testing to our entire workforce to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
The mandatory testing covered everyone except those on extended leaves, those recently tested and anyone who was not considered medically fit for testing.
The city has 113 full-time positions in addition to varying part-time posts in EMS and parks including the swimming pool.
The next step, Sladek said, has yet to be decided.
“We will need to evaluate that at a later date. It will largely depend on the number of positive cases we see among our workforce in the coming days,” she said.
In the meantime, municipal workers have their temperatures checked as they report for duty and must wear masks.
“There is a need for additional precautions (as) we continue to see a rise in cases in El Campo and Wharton County,” Sladek said.
As of Thursday, county emergency management officials report 185 active cases of COVID-19 in Wharton County. Of those, 80 are people living in the greater El Campo area.
All city offices remain operational although the swimming pool is limiting recreational use to 50 percent capacity and one swimmer per lane for morning swim.
