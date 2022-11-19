A former El Campo city council candidate is suing a once business rival claiming defamation based on social media comments and she has filed a counter suit.
Both cases are pending before Justice Of The Peace Precinct 4 Tim Drapela. No hearing dates have been set thus far.
Keith Murphy filed to run as an at-large El Campo city council candidate in last May’s election, saying he had plans that could lower municipal taxes. Murphy was owner of Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First, at the time.
He soon stood in the midst of a social media storm, however, after posting comments questioning whether El Campo’s operating food trucks were paying appropriate taxes.
Murphy’s comments quickly lead to “Don’t Be A Keith #SupportLocalFoodTrucks” shirts being printed and sold at one El Campo design shop. The phrase plays on the national social media popularity of the phrase “Don’t Be A Karen” signifying a bitter person causing a scene/making trouble/making demands.
Murphy withdrew from the city council race on Feb. 26, and his name did not appear on the May 7 ballot. During the summer, Pin High closed.
His Oct. 25 lawsuit, asking for $10,000 in damages, claims that J’s Patio owner Jessica Smithwick made defamatory statements on a popular El Campo social media site, comments that contributed to his business’ demise. “The initial investment to start the business was $65,000 and equipment was sold for $15,000. This suit attempts to recover part of that loss from Ms. Smithwick,” Murphy said in his court pleading filed Oct. 25.
J’s Patio, located at 116 E. First, remains operational and a criminal trespass warning had been filed against Murphy preventing his entrance to the business.
Smithwick filed a counter suit Monday, Nov. 14 asking for $18,000 in damages.
“Mr. Murphy has harassed me since Aug. 2021 when I opened my bar,” Smithwick said in her suit, claiming Murphy was responsible for damages there, disparaging statements and texts to her bar manager along with postings on social media “that are untrue.”
An unknown number of letters were sent out Sept. 19 listing Murphy as the signer prior to the suit being filed against Smithwick. Each letter claims Murphy had been bullied and points out the possible criminal charge associated. The letters give the recipient 14 days to pay $10,000 or face a civil suit.
Murphy did not respond to requests for comment.
