Many of El Campo’s nursing home residents recently received COVID-19 vaccines, thanks to clinics where pharmacists inoculated elderly patients at local facilities, and are now hoping to see less visitor restrictions in the future as a result.
Garden Villa nursing home, 106 Del Norte, participated in two vaccine clinics so far. On Dec. 31, 2020 and on Jan. 21, 75 residents and 34 staff opted to be inoculated, Garden Villa Nursing Director Angela Fiala told the Leader-News.
SPJST Nursing & Rehabilitation, 248 Wisteria, also held two vaccination events where local pharmacists visited the facility and gave vaccinations. Residents, staff, volunteers and contractors were eligible.
“We did have a lot of people that wanted to have the vaccine, myself included,” SPJST Senior Living Administrator Rowena Tabler-Smith said.
“It was a very good program,” Tabler-Smith added. “We’re very fortunate that we got in it.”
For Garden Villa, the confirmed COVID-19 case total for residents is 73, with three suspected cases and five confirmed COVID-19 deaths, as of Jan. 24, the latest reporting period, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. At SPJST, confirmed resident cases totalled 25, with no suspected cases and four deaths, as of Jan. 24, according to CMS.
Both facilities reported no new resident COVID-19 cases for the week.
Coming out of almost a year of strict pandemic-era visitor restrictions, residents at the local nursing homes are hoping the vaccine could mean more in person visits from their loved ones.
“At this point, the residents are wanting to see if (the vaccine) will change any of the recommendations and rules that the state and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS) have,” Tabler-Smith said. “We’re just kind of in a holding pattern now to see where that goes.”
In September, Texas health officials loosened the restrictions to allow residents to designate two essential caregivers for in person visitation. Months later, facilities haven’t seen drastic changes in visitation laws.
Texas nursing homes are still required to follow health regulations and implement safety precautions like plexiglass dividers, temperature checks, masks and more to prevent potential spread into the nursing homes.
The essential caregivers “do have to be COVID-19 tested, but they can come in and see the residents,” Tabler-Smith said. “(Residents) have loved being able to see their loved ones again.”
At local nursing homes, this small change in visitation rules has had a big impact for residents over the last few months.
“Garden Villa has not had any problems with visitation loosening up,” Fiala said. “We believe it has actually boosted the resident morale due to the fact they are able to see their loved ones more.”
Personal Protective Equipment was scarce during the early stages of the pandemic, with hand sanitizer, masks and more becoming difficult finds for hospitals and health care facilities across the nation. In recent months, however, local nursing homes haven’t had issues keeping stocked up on the needed health supplies.
“Garden Villa has a dedicated team consisting of many long term employees,” Fiala said. “We have not had any trouble maintaining PPE.”
Although Garden Villa and SPJST have seen staff COVID-19 cases, the facilities haven’t had issues with maintaining staff to patient ratios, administrators said.
“We’re still able to accept admissions, so we’re just here for whoever needs us basically,” Tabler-Smith said.
At Garden Villa, the total staff COVID-19 confirmed case count is 33 and the staff total at SPJST is 18, as of Jan. 24, according to CMS. Garden Villa reported one new staff case and SPJST reported none, for the week.
Garden Villa has a total of 150 patient beds and 95 are occupied, as of Jan. 24, according to CMS. SPJST has 57 total beds with 36 occupied.
