El Campo didn’t get good news, it got great news this month when the sales tax rebate return was received from the state comptroller’s office.
The city’s main economic indicator skyrocketed 41.18 percent higher than in 2020, the check from the state comptroller’s office rising from $408,320 to $576,499. No data was provided on what sparked the increase. The rebate is based on purchases made in December 2020.
City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said she knew. “Shopping local, combined with the sales tax collected for online sales is really making a difference in our numbers,” she said.
The report was a pleasant shock, El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said, adding, “In addition to the local support, we’ve seen the online sales tax climb into our top 25 taxpayers.”
The increase effect is a savings any homeowner can see, Gibson said.
“I hope everyone who paid (property tax) saw the ‘You save $??? due to sales tax’ on their statements,” Gibson said. “It really does give savings to the property owners when sales tax is up! Our community is doing a great job of supporting our local businesses. We need to keep this support going.”
For the calendar year, sales tax are up 31.47 percent or slightly less than $230,000. The January return was up 19.1 percent.
“As we see this revenue source rise, we are able to provide necessary adjustments to the budget without increasing property taxes. That’s a win for our community,” Sladek said.
Sales tax is the largest revenue source for the city.
In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates are up 6.94 percent from 2019. El Campo ended the 2019 calendar year up 10.11 percent on sales tax rebates. The last year that ended with a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
County Reports
Wharton County’s sales tax rebate jumped 21.89 percent in comparison to February 2020. The county finished 2020 up 3.73 percent. The year 2019 was stagnant up just 0.61 percent.
The city of Wharton’s return rose 16.8 percent this month and is up 14.04 percent in 2021. The town ended 2020 down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019. Wharton ended 2019 down 1.89 percent.
East Bernard’s check dropped 3.62 percent in February and is down 5.89 percent so far in 2021. For 2020, the small community’s return was up 7.17 percent. The city recorded a 13.55 percent jump in 2019.
Statewide, sales tax distributions were up just 0.7 percent.
Outlook for March
Upcoming March sales tax rebates will be based on January purchases which statewide were down 0.3 percent from January 2020.
Retail showed strong gains but deep declines were seen in recreational services and the oil- and gas-related sectors.
Oil and gas drilling is growing, but still down 60 percent from one year ago. Motor vehicle sales are down 13.4 percent and hotel occupancy tax down 35.1 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.