Even school districts are feeling the squeeze of labor shortages, struggling to find enough drivers for continued city service.
El Campo ISD brought back limited in-town busing in 2021, after over a decade hiatus, and parents leapt at the opportunity.
“We currently run 12 general ed routes and four special needs routes each day. That is down two routes from last year, but we have made it work and were even able to continue the in-town shuttle stops this year. While we are looking at various options for next year, our plan is to keep the status quo; however, everything is completely dependent upon staffing,” El Campo Transportation Director Mark Freeman said.
In-town buses pick up around 85 students daily at a trio of stops, 1303 Delta, 401 Ricebird and 1185 Olivia. The routes drop off at El Campo High School, El Campo Middle School, Northside Elementary and Hutchins Elementary with Myatt Elementary riders dropped off at Northside Elementary as well.
Larger school districts will often contract drivers to transport students, but El Campo has no plans to do so in the near future.
“We had to condense some routes this year due to staffing issues, but the topic of contracting out drivers is not something that has ever been discussed to my knowledge,” Freeman said.
The district employs a crew of drivers that work on a yearly contract with renewal fast approaching.
“As for returning drivers, in all honesty it is too early to tell. We have a core of eight - 10 drivers who have been here for a long time, and who I would expect to be back. But we have a handful of positions where we have had some annual turnover and it’s far too early to tell at this point what the outlook is for those positions.” Freeman said.
The district employs around 15 drivers and with other staff substituting as drivers as well.
ECISD is currently has open job postings for bus drivers and substitute bus drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.