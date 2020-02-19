El Campo voted 6-1 to give most of Memorial Drive to the West Wharton County Hospital District last session, clearing the way for a new hospital to be built.
Only District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez voted against the measure, expressing concern over the effect road closure may have on DaVita Dialysis next door.
“I know how much the area is used. I think it would be a disservice,” she said, adding it would limit the access to DaVita where she works.
Vasquez added, “We spent money on the four-way stop and the portion of Memorial Drive that will stay open.”
Council’s vote only covers .484 acres, the section of Memorial Drive connecting to the hospital grounds.
The West Wharton County Hospital District plans to build a new multi-story building on its Sandy Corner Road grounds.
“To accomplish this project, especially on the existing property as planned, we need to build over the existing Memorial Drive that bisects the hospital property,” hospital district chairman Paul Soechting said in his request letter.
The new hospital, Soechting said, “will be improving upon and adding to the services provided, most notably being the re-introduction of OB services to our community.”
From Hwy. 71 North through to Sandy Corner Road, Memorial Drive will remain open. “It would look like a turn in,” City Planning Director Jai McBride told Council.
A water line runs under Memorial Drive, one which will have to be moved, a cost the contractor will have to pay.
The hospital district has granted an easement for the water line relocation.
