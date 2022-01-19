Should El Campo have required public hearings for rate increases and a residency requirement for city leaders? That’s the questions before city voters this May in the Charter Amendment portion of the election.
The residency requirement amendment was proposed by Mayor Chris Barbee. A 5-2 council vote last session allows it to be placed on the ballot. District 2 Councilwomen Gloria Harris and District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez voted against the proposal.
If approved by voters, it would require the city manager and city judge to live within the municipal limits.
“It baffles me that three consecutive charter review commissions, in 2017, 2019 and 2021, turned down an opportunity to do this, actually voting overwhelmingly against requiring the top city administrator, and the person who passes legal judgment on violators of our laws and ordinances, to live in the city in which they practice their craft,” Barbee said.
Currently, both top officials call El Campo their home, but that hasn’t always been the case with some choosing instead to live in rural Wharton County.
It wasn’t until 2017 that a charter review commission successfully asked voters to approve requiring the manager and judge to live within the extraterritorial jurisdiction, the one one-mile radius around the municipal boundaries.
“Prior to that our city manager and judge could live anywhere. There was nothing in the charter to prevent those two city employees from living in Houston or Victoria, for example, and driving to El Campo every day,” Barbee said.
During the last council session, Harris attempted to keep the requirement at within the ETJ, but the motion failed 2-5. Only Vasquez offered her support.
“I strongly feel that the city manager should live in, and pay taxes to, the city he or she represents,” Barbee said. “The 2021 Charter Review Commission voted 6-1 recently to allow the city manager and judge to continue living in the ETJ, where they would not pay city taxes. Only charter review chair Karen Middlebrook voted in favor of requiring residence inside the city limits.”
The proposal requiring public hearings for rate hikes comes from the 2021 Charter Review Commission.
The recommendation is “Before adopting any ordinance or amendment to an existing ordinance that results in a new or increased rates or charge, two public hearings shall be conducted by he city council to allow citizen input and comments as to such proposed action.”
Middlebrook told council, “This was birthed out of the trash issue.”
Currently, council can change utility service rates via a majority vote during an open session. No public hearing is required.
A proposal introduced by Harris to directly elect the city mayor died before it could get to a council vote.
“Their feeling was that if someone wants to be mayor, they should file for mayor and run for that position. I don’t necessarily disagree in principal, but it would be expensive and take time to move in that direction,” Barbee said. “Also, lets say three highly qualified residents ran for mayor. Two would be eliminated. Under the current system, approved by voters in November 2020, all three of those candidates could be elected to at-large positions and serve their city, with the top two vote getters serving as mayor and mayor pro-tem if they chose to do so.”
Proposed amendments can arise via the bi-annual charter review, directly from city council or by a citizen petition as was the case with the mayoral selection change in 2020.
City council approves all ballot wording before the election gets under way.
Voters ultimately decide what does or does not go into the City Charter.
