Protecting schools is high on people’s priority lists for the upcoming school year, and what role the Texas legislature should play is a key difference between District 85’s candidates.
Stan Kitzman
“It’s tough and I don’t have a good answer yet. There’s protocols that need to be put in place. Schools shouldn’t be prisons, but we need to protect them,” republican candidate Stan Kitzman said.
El Campo trustees started the ball rolling for a Guardian Program and additional school resource officers at their June meeting. A Guardian Program would allow secret administrators and staff to concealed carry on campus provided they complete a training program, including range training and psychological screening, with local law enforcement.
“SROs are usually an advantage. They’re part of the school community and having additional officers at schools will be (a benefit) ... I don’t have a problem with (a guardian program), training is key. We’ve proved that Texans can carry as free people and training administrators and others that are qualified to carry a firearm, as approved by their school board, should be fine. They should be an asset,” Kitzman said.
Not all considerations are equally on the table. “I’m very cautious at the “red flag law” idea. Especially the issues that come from due process,” Kitzman said. Red flag laws generally allow concerned parties: police, doctors or family, to petition a court to remove firearms from an individual that could pose a danger.
Larry Baggett
“We do need security available in schools, we need to stop wasting funding in other areas and protect kids. We should protect our kids as much as we protect our money,” democratic candidate Larry Baggett said.
One option is shifting the financial burden for security from the individual school districts to the state’s budget.“Educators want to teach, not be law enforcement. Instead of putting the Marshal plan at the school level, handle it at the state level ... it should be state funded. We need to put money in the schools ... it costs something like $35,000 to certify teachers,” Baggett said.
The Marshal program is part of the Protection of Texas Children Act, which allows school boards to appoint an individual that’s undergone a psychological screening and training to concealed carry on campus.
Keeping schools from looking like prisons is something both candidates agree on.
“I would not support a person standing in a hall with automatic weapons, that’s not what schools are for. That’s why I’m a proponent of canceled carry, not open carry. I think we can get the job done without stationing people out there like Fort Knox,” Baggett said.
Phil Stephenson
After being elected in 2013, Phil Stephenson has served as District 85’s representative until being successfully primaried in 2022 by Kitzman. His experience in the Texas legislature for nearly 10 years is a potential resource moving forward with security and expense.
“I think (the legislature) should go absolutely crazy to make sure schools are safe. Hiring officers and making sure the doors are solid. We need to make (all) districts are safe,” Stephenson said.
As the only registered CPA in Austin’s legislative halls, Stephenson makes it a point to understand Texas’ pocketbooks.
“Its not like schools are broke, there’s $15 billion in surplus for schools. Some schools have too much and some don’t have enough so you might have to redistribute that but you have the money to make these changes. We’ve got plenty of money in Texas, we have a surplus,” Stephenson said.
