City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Miguel Gonzales Jr., 31, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, no liability insurance, expired registration and no driver’s license. He was processed locally.
Property
Tara Lynn Parker, 42, of 311 Greely was arrested at 7:33 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 for theft. Processed, she was sent to the Wharton County Jail.
Violence, weapons
Jacob Guadalupe Montalvo, 26, of 268 N. Fifth in Van Vleck was booked into the Wharton County Jail at 5:48 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 on warrants for evading arrest and deadly conduct in relation to a Sept. 26 police chase on South Mechanic. Both El Campo PD and Wharton County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued the Dodge Challenger they say Montalvo was driving.
City Incidents
Property
Identity theft was reported at Prosperity Bank, 1301 N. Mechanic. The crime took place between Sept. 22 and Oct. 1.
Credit or debit card abuse was reported by Texas Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union, 1313 West loop, at 10:06 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Loss exceeds $1,000.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 800 block of Grace between 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 and 7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5. A Cadillac received an estimated $1,500.
Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 700 block of College on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Loss exceeds $500.
Burglars targeted a home in the 200 block of Avenue A between 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. Assorted children’s items were stolen.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, weapons
Robert Ortiz, 44, of 806 Olivia was booked at 1:05 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 on a warrant for family violence.
Jake Wade Brod, 39, of 1818 N. Mechanic was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 for family violence causing injury and criminal mischief. Processed, he posted $4,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Brandon Dwayne Stephens, 27, of 803 Roth was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 on warrants for a single count of family violence and two counts of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person (criminal negligence).
