Don’t plan on sampling sauces this year while law enforcement departments square off in a friendly, bragging rights competition.
The 100 Club of Wharton County has opted to cancel its annual Spaghetti Dinner. Only the raffle will proceed.
“After much discussion, the board of directors has decided to cancel the Spaghetti Dinner scheduled for Oct. 29, due to COVID-19 circumstances,” representative Susie Priesmeyer said.
Tickets can either be refunded or used at next year’s competition.
“The raffle drawing will still be held on Oct. 29, and the results posted on Facebook,” she said.
The event, which features votes done by visiting assorted booths and tasting the entry, is just the latest one to fall victim to concerns related to spreading the virus which has swept across the globe.
For a refund, mail tickets to 100 Club, P.O. Box 46, El Campo, TX 77437 within the next 30 days.
Anyone with questions can contact Susie Priesmeyer at 979-332-1915.
Raffle tickets remain available through today from any director.
