Behind the price tag on every cut of beef are countless variables contributing to the asking price, including the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic’s fallout has wormed its way into many different supply chains and markets across the world, but local beef industry members have been able to hang on in spite of unstable prices.
Billy Schwertner runs a livestock auction in Wharton and operates a cattle ranch outside of Houston. Since the start of the pandemic, Schwertner has not stopped working.
“We haven’t slowed down a bit,” Schwertner said. “We’ve kept going. We were deemed an essential business and we just kept going.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic first became widespread in the U.S. in March, the supply chain for many food products was disrupted. Restaurants and schools, buyers of large quantities of meat and dairy products, shut down due to the virus. Grocery stores experienced unexpected increases in demand for many items.
In June, after grocery stores were largely stocked up on needed products again, beef prices spiked. Many Texas meat processing plants had to temporarily close after workers tested COVID-19 positive, according to the Houston Chronicle, cutting down the supply.
“Due to the COVID, some of the packing plants shut down, so that put a roadblock in the system there,” JD Hudgins, Inc. President Coleman Locke said. “That created some difficulty. Now they’re starting to harvest a lot more cattle now than they were able to when their labor force was all out. They have a backlog of cattle to harvest.”
Beef prices rose in recent weeks, but cattle prices stayed low for ranchers. Local cattle ranchers are used to market volatility, however, Schwertner said.
“(The market) is not terribly bad right now,” he said. “It’s not the highest we’ve seen it before...It’s a livable market right now.”
JD Hudgins, Inc., a company breeding beef-type Brahman cattle in Hungerford, is a step removed from the commercial beef industry, but has still seen changes during the pandemic. The company has slowed down slightly, Locke said, since ranchers who buy their cattle have been impacted.
“The retail price of beef, that’s gone up, but (the pandemic) has affected the price ranchers are getting for cattle,” Locke said.
JLG Farms Partner Laura Glaze runs a cow-calf operation and produces several crops northwest of El Campo. She and her family have limited how often they go out in public, but they’ve kept running their farm.
“We’ve continued to work because we had to,” Glaze said.
As a member of the cattle industry, Glaze hasn’t felt a great deal of change during the pandemic, but she has noticed the rising meat prices at grocery stores.
“We sold a couple of calves back in the spring, and I guess it was kind of when the height of everything the prices were not terrible,” Glaze said. “Other than that we really haven’t sold anything, because we haven’t had to sell anything.”
