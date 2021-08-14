A school bus driver shortage has delayed the El Campo ISD transportation department from expanding school bus routes to begin the year.
“The board didn’t even consider this program until the last meeting, so we haven’t had the time to get the logistics ironed out,” Director of Transportation Mark Freeman said. “We are also still short one driver, but we are making do with what we have.”
El Campo ISD currently has 18 bus routes, and the pilot program will allow more than 2,000 more students to ride the bus before and after school this year.
“Adding additional bus routes to the current 18 routes we have just not feasible at this point,” Freeman said. “We are working through logistics to bring it to our schools as soon as possible.”
El Campo ISD upgraded its fleet by adding 12 new buses over the last 18 months because of grant and district spending. They used this new fleet to attempt a pilot program this summer.
“We ran a pilot program where we picked up summer school students at the places we are looking to put shuttle stops,” Freeman said. “This worked well, and we are confident we can execute the next program after some planning.”
The current plan is to get the pilot program started by the end of the calendar year, with a possibility of beginning around Labor Day, Freeman said.
“Right now, our biggest obstacle is getting more drivers in this building,” Freeman said. “We have to see what our ridership is as well, but my hope is to start the program by September first or around Labor Day.”
