Two veteran El Campo police officers are trading sergeant stripes for detective shields.
The promotions keep decades of experience and knowledge of local crime trends in house.
“Each have roots in El Campo and are well-known to many citizens. This combination will benefit the department and the community,” El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson said.
Detective Sgt. Arnold Terrazas is already on the new job while Sgt. Freddie Douglas will soon join him in criminal investigations.
Douglas first made a name for himself in a red uniform as a standout player with the El Campo High School Ricebirds.
Graduating in 1999, Douglas attended Texas Southern University on a football scholarship before enrolling in the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy in 2008.
“I’ve always wanted to be in law enforcement since back probably in elementary. (I) kept that dream alive, went to college and did it,” he told the Leader-News.
His first posting was in Bay City as a patrol officer from 2008 to 2011 before returning to El Campo.
Douglas quickly rose through the ranks, earning his corporal strips in 2014 and sergeant’s in 2017.
In 2019, Douglas was selected as the Wharton County 100 Club Officer of the Year for ECPD.
While he’s not a Ricebird, Terrazas has 20 years experience in law enforcement, 15 of those in El Campo.
“I always wanted to be an officer. Not sure why, but it’s something I always felt called to do,” he said.
Graduating from the WCJC Police Academy in 2001, Terrazas’ first posting was as an Eagle Lake patrol officer from 2001 to 2005 when he was hired by the El Campo PD.
Starting in patrol, he too rose through the ranks, promoted to corporal in 2009 and sergeant in 2019.
Both men have worked the night shift the entire time they’ve been with El Campo PD.
Douglas
“I’m from El Campo and I think being from here and having a good knowledge of who people are and hearing and knowing what they do gives me a big advantage as an investigator,” Douglas said of his promotion.
Nineteen years on the night shift, he said, offers an advantage as he transitions to investigations. “Working nights that long really helps you know who the real criminals are,” Douglas said.
The transition to detective has been slightly delayed for Douglas with him staying on patrol as replacement sergeants are trained.
Once he’s in plain clothes, he will join other detectives in focusing more on evidence gathering than traffic stops or drunk and disorderly calls.
“I think one of our biggest issues with crime is drugs and burglaries. It’s just something that’s like a revolving door, it’ll always be there and you just have to have hungry officers out there to try and stay on top of it,” he said.
The El Campo public is mostly law-abiding and cooperative with law enforcement, he said, but added, “crime will always be there and it’s just up to us to try and put the non law abiding ones in jail for a while.”
Terrazas
“I want the community to know they can rely on me. I will always do my best and give my best to this town,” Terrazas said.
A patrol officer for 20 years, the new detective said he wanted to advance in his career, to try something different while still serving the residents of the city.
He stepped into the post well prepared for the job, Terrazas said.
“On patrol, I met many people, and I had the opportunity to become familiar with the community. Knowing the community and citizens you deal with on a regular basis really helps in investigations,” he said.
Tracking down information as a detective sergeant, he’s already discovered a few concerns.
“I have only been in investigations for a short period of time, but to me it seems as if social media is a big problem. Especially with our youth,” he said. “Youth need to be informed of the devastating effects social media can have not only on their present life but on their futures as well. Things in cyberspace don’t just disappear.”
The new job, however, reinforces his faith in the community.
“The town is definitely law abiding. This is a great town to raise your kids. There are good people who live here, and it’s awesome to see when the community comes together to help others in need.”
He’s the right person for the job, Terrazas added, “My heart is right and that shows in my interaction with others; my judgment is never biased.”
In addition to the detective’s role, Terrazas serves as the ECPD defense instructor, receiving his own training from Clay Pratka and Gunnar Davis at Tactical Defense Academy.
“I take what I know and teach the officers self-defense. I have also recently been appointed Team Leader for the SRT Team (Special Response Team). On my time off, I teach at the police academy for WCJC. I teach defense tactics to the cadets, along with Spanish, traffic control, and any other classes needed,” he said.
