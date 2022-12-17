Previously rescued dogs and cats are still at-large just outside Hungerford after a crash last week with local shelters coping with the influx of animals collected on site.
Citizens and groups are searching for animals that escaped after a vehicle crash.
“I had a call that there was a bunch of cats still out there after the crash and asked us if we could come get them,” El Campo Animal Control Officer David Baros said.
The accident, last Saturday, involved an 18-wheeler and an animal transport van out of Corpus Christi.
“The Mac truck was on CR 216 and Ford van was northbound on U.S. 59. The truck failed to yield right of way onto US 59, based on what we see, the truck made the right turn and ... the crash occurred. The van struck the front left side (of the truck), all involved were taken to the hospital,” Texas DPS Communication Officer Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
“The (transport) van had several dozen animals in crates, dozens of dogs and cats. When responders got (to the scene), the firemen were trying to get them out and some animals escaped ... Deputies transported almost a dozen dogs and a dozen cats to Wharton County SPOT and El Campo Animal Control. I don’t have an accurate number of how many animals were left. There’s been a large effort in terms of non-profits and animal people searching for animals after the crash,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
“I cannot thank Wharton County SPOT and El Campo Animal Control enough for helping take in those animals,” he added.
After the incident, the animals that were recaptured or received in their crates made their way to holding areas.
“This shelter held 14 dogs and 10 cats overnight from Saturday to Sunday. The ECPD, the sheriff’s department all entered the dogs, brought them in, along with volunteers from the rescue in Corpus Christi ... The next day, the rescue were able to get out, together with volunteers, and get their animals out. When something like that happens, I think we all need to pitch in, we help other rescues and organizations whenever we can,” Baros said.
