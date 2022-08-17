A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting June 26 at Riverbend Apartments that injured an 18-year old man and 9-year-old boy.
Jerome Sanford Jr. (aka JJ), 18, of Houston was arrested by the Wharton Police Department Saturday, Aug. 13 on 14 warrants for deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted bond of $150,000 and was released Monday.
Jason Matthew Garza was arrested by the police department on June 29 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the case. Garza was a released the next day on a $50,000 bond.
J’Kyriahn Holloway, 18, of Clute currently has 12 warrants for deadly conduct and one warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to tip anonymously via www.p3tips.com or by contacting Det. Sgt. Eder at 979 532-3131.
Both victims are recovering from their wounds. The investigation is ongoing.
