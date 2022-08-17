Jerome Sanford Jr.

A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting June 26 at Riverbend Apartments that injured an 18-year old man and 9-year-old boy.

Jerome Sanford Jr. (aka JJ), 18, of Houston was arrested by the Wharton Police Department Saturday, Aug. 13 on 14 warrants for deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted bond of $150,000 and was released Monday.

