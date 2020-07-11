Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Domingo Aldape, 61, of 911 E. Hillje in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to 203 days for the Aug. 30, 2019 crime with credit for the full time served.
The judge also ordered Aldape to pay a $1,000 fine and $84.84 restitution to his victim.
• Garrett Nicholas Ammann, 26, of 205 Gary Circle in El Campo for forgery with an elderly victim on July 4, 2019, and theft of a firearm on July 18, 2019. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation, fined $2,000 and ordered to perform 400 hours community service for the forgery.
The judge also ordered Ammann to take a drug offender’s education class, obtain outpatient treatment and forfeit firearms.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Ammann if he is able to complete all terms.
On the theft, he was required to serve 179 days county jail with credit for time served in addition to concurrent punishment with the forgery charge.
In a separate court action, Ammann’s conviction for forgery with an elderly victim on May 25, 2019 was adjudicated and he was placed on a concurrent probation after being given credit for 195 days served.
• Fabian Cardoza, 54, of 1415 E. Jackson in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 81 days in state jail for the 2020 crime with credit for the full time served. Cardoza was fined $500.
• Alexander Jessie Galvan, 58, of 371 Live Oak in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on five years probation for the Aug. 4, 2019 crime. The judge also fined Galvan $2,000, ordered him to perform 250 hours community service, and DWI conditions including an interlock device on his vehicle requiring a breath test to start.
• Myrna Brigham Grays, 66, of 1215 John in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. Grays was sentenced to 365 days in county jail for the Jan. 4 crime with credit for 98 days already served.
• Zealous Jones Mayberry, 36, of 1510 Barfield, No. 26, in Wharton for attempted possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on 18 months probation for the Aug. 25, 2018 crime.
The judge also ordered Mayberry to perform 140 hours community service and obtain drug counseling.
• Lazaro Francisco Miranda, 27, of 9967 CR 405 in El Campo for repeated violation of a protected order. He was placed on eight years probation for the crime which took placed Aug. 12, 2019 and March 10. The judge also ordered Miranda to pay a $750 fine, perform 450 hours community service, to obtain drug counseling, to take a batterer’s intervention program and consent to GPS monitoring for the next 48 months.
Miranda was also ordered to stay away from his victim’s home, work and school.
• Rex William Nave, 39, of 206 Spruce in Louise for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to 276 days in state jail with credit for the full time already served on the Aug. 26 crimes.
Nave also pleaded guilty to cruelty to non-livestock animals – torture on Oct.
previous convictions on Nov. 13, 2019, Dec. 11, 2019 and Jan. 30; and received concurrent sentences.
• Roberto Resendiz, 21, of 18943 Hwy. 90 in East Bernard for attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was sentenced to three days in county jail for the May 19, 2019 with credit for full time served. The judge also ordered Resendiz to pay $1,919.64 restitution.
• Darrius Jerod Smith, 24, of 505 N. Spanish Camp Road in Wharton for violation of a protective order. He was sentenced to 97 days in county jail for the March 21 crime with credit for the full time already served.
A listed disaster enhancement on the charge related to COVID-19 was abandoned.
Smith also pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation and family violence with a previous conviction on March 21. He was placed on eight years deferred probation, fined $1,000, ordered to perform 200 hours community service and take anger management and batterer’s intervention classes, receive counseling and avoid contact with his victim.
• Kenneth Onasseth Viser, 49, of 203 Correl in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 15 days in county jail for the Aug. 26, 2018 crime with credit for time served. The judge also fined Viser $1,000.
A marijuana possession charge was set aside.
