Right On The Dotted Line

Marine Staff Sgt. Darius Stanley pitches a career with the U.S. Marines to job seeker Armani Gilbert at the 2023 Wharton County Job Fair Tuesday in the El Campo Civic Center.

Organizers are calling the Wharton County Job Fair a success with people turning out in droves looking for work at the El Campo Civic Center Tuesday.

As of 11 a.m., around 60-65 independent job seekers had made their way to the job fair in their interview best to look for work, not including at least four school buses of teens representing El Campo, Louise and Wharton ISDs.

