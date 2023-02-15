Organizers are calling the Wharton County Job Fair a success with people turning out in droves looking for work at the El Campo Civic Center Tuesday.
As of 11 a.m., around 60-65 independent job seekers had made their way to the job fair in their interview best to look for work, not including at least four school buses of teens representing El Campo, Louise and Wharton ISDs.
“This has been our best turnout since the beginning of COVID, we hope everyone leaves with a job and this is the first year that Workforce (Solutions) is trying to electronically track it,” Wharton Economic Development Corporation Director Josh Owens said.
Around 50 businesses, colleges, cities and branches of the Armed Forces had booths that drew applicants looking to either find new work, move up in their career or see what the job market had to offer. The booths had open job postings along with pens, snacks and other knick-knacks for prospective employees looking to settle down with a new job.
“People seem really eager here, there are a lot of great opportunities. FESCO really got my attention. I’ve been looking toward pipeline services and they’ve been at the top of my list for awhile,” Jonathan Cassidy said, adding “I’m looking to do something closer to my skill-set.”
Some job hunters were interested in a simpler kind of job hunt: a good resume, a neat tie and a firm handshake.
“We came down out here after seeing it on social media. It’s good because you can really talk to someone, face-to-face instead of just applying online. People here want to talk to you,” Triston Jones said.
County students said they were surprised at how ready employers were to bring in new workers.
“I was surprised at how serious everyone was at looking for people to work, right now. The last time we went to a fair to interview to talk to college colleges, we were just doing introductions,” Wharton ISD junior Ariel Cunningham said.
City officials looking to bring Wharton County residents into the job force had nothing but good things to say about today’s turnout.
“It’s been very successful. We’ve had more new employers than ever before and they’ve said they were very pleased. We’ve just had a lot of people come in overall,” said event coordinator Beverly Supak, an economic development specialist with the City Development Corporation of El Campo.
Among the current employers looking for new workers were FESCO, Constellation Energy, Boys & Girls Club of El Campo, Brown & Root, the City of Wharton, Creative Care Children’s School, Green Leaf Nursery, Leedo, Matagorda Nursing & Rehab, United Ag of El Campo, Splashway, STP Nuclear, St. Philip Catholic School, Wharton Tractor Company and Wharton County Junior College.
