City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Juan Andres Munoz Jr., 29, of 310 Shropshire was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Friday, July 26 on warrants for probation violation – driving while intoxicated and two counts of no driver’s license. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $4,453 in bonds and was released the same day.
Zachary Daniel Salazar, 23, of 402 Ave. E was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Saturday, July 27 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 100 block of West West. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Jose Juan Olvera, 36, of 702 Divide was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Sunday, July 28 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense after being stopped in the 1700 South Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Dalton Jerome Andel, 26, of 7370 FM 234 in Edna was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Sunday, July 28 for unlawful carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 1700 block of West Jackson. Police seized a 9 mm pistol and ammunition. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Mario Gonzalez Balderas, 55, of 707 Monseratte was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Thursday, July 25 on warrants for two counts of credit or debit card abuse. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Kevin Eugene Repka, 49, of 803 Betty was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, July 25 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was processed directly at the county jail.
Van Jason Rozner, 48, of 4669 Hwy. 111 in Midfield was arrested at 5:04 p.m. Sunday, July 28 for theft after being stopped at Walmart, 3413 West Loop. He stands accused of stealing more than $2,500 in tools and other merchandise. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Roman Gabriel Cruz, 42, of 902 E. Hillje was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Sunday, July 28 on warrants for theft with two or more previous convictions, public intoxication and three counts of criminal trespass. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Brandy Michelle Schomburg, 39, of 903 Robinwood in Stafford was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 29 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. She stands accused of stealing more than $130 clothing from an El Campo store. Schomburg was processed directly at the county jail.
Christian Fredrick Schomburg, 45, of 903 Robinwood in Stafford was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 29 on a warrant for theft in the same incident as Brandy Schomburg. He was processed directly at the county jail.
Violence, weapons
A teenager was arrested around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, July 27 for assault of a public servant after officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 500 block of East West. No major injuries were reported.
Ramon Armando Vasquez, 26, of 805 Dunlap was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 on warrants for failure to appear, two counts of failure to appear – aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a single count of possession of a restricted smoking material. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. He posted a $20,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Abelardo Mendoza IV, 33, of 947 N. Liberty was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Monday, July 29 on warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, a Jackson County parole violation for tampering with evidence and driving while license invalid.
Public intoxication: 1.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars struck a home in the 300 block of Tegner sometime between July 6 and 27. A camper door was stolen along with a washing machine and dryer. Loss exceeds $2,000. The report was filed July 27.
A blue bicycle was stolen from the grounds of the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson, shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, July 25.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 200 block of Sentinel around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. a vehicle received $500 damage.
Breaking through the glass on a front door, burglars stole an assortment of tools and electronics from a home in the 1000 block of Wright around 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Loss exceeds $1,100.
A $180 television was stolen from Day’s Inn, 25060 U.S. 59, between 3:35 p.m. Friday, July 26 and 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27.
Burglars struck a home in the 1400 block of Lilly between 7 p.m. Friday, July 26 and 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27. A door frame sustained $400 damage.
A purse and its contents as well as other bags, shoes, clothes and assorted watches were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Avenue K between 8:30 and 10:40 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Loss exceeds $10,000.
Thieves also targeted a vehicle parked in the 400 block of August between 10 p.m. Sunday, July 28 and 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 29. Electronics, a pool stick and wallet were stolen. Loss is estimated at $150.
Violence, weapons
Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Marion between July 22 and 28.
Police are investigating an assault with injuries and interference with an emergency call in the 600 block of Merchant around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
A loose dog report in the 200 block of Avenue A ended with an estimated $2,000 damage to a Ford F-150 around 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
A case of family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Lilly around 4 p.m. Friday, July 26. The incident also involved car theft and vandalism. A cell phone was damaged in the incident.
A threat was reported at Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F, on Sunday, July 28.
Other
Police are investigating the report of narcotics found on the grounds of an El Campo restaurant. Employees at Pinchers Boiling Pot, 23324 U.S. 59, made the discovery and called for police on Friday, July 26. Anyone wanting to claim the cocaine can contact police at 979-543-3363.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jesse Villegas, 19, of 2010 Tibiletti in Victoria was arrested by state troopers at 8:17 a.m. Thursday, July 25 for driving while intoxicated.
Alexander Delagarza, 50, of 6220 Fairdale Lane, No. 16, in Houston was arrested by DPS at 10:23 p.m. Friday, July 26 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Garrian Lashurd Perry, 20, of 815 Marionette was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:13 p.m. Friday, July 26 for marijuana possession. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Donald Arthur Ritchie, 40, of 303.5 S. Wharton was booked at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27 on warrants for criminal nonsupport and issuance of a bad check.
Violence, weapons
Clinton Phillip Johnson, 33, of 613 W. Burleson in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 6:54 p.m. Friday, July 26 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Sherlrika Nichole McClain, 28, of 611 Lundy was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Saturday, July 27 for family violence.
Other
Carl Martinez, 34, of 405 W. Jackson was booked at 11:25 a.m. Thursday, July 25 on two warrants for reckless driving.
Billy David Watson, 18, of 803 Old Caney Road in Wharton was arrested by Wharton Police at 6:46 a.m. Saturday, July 27 for impersonating a public servant. Watson posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
