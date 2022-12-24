Travel safe and keep you eyes out for any would-be grinches, officials say, and the good news is gas prices are down.
Fuel prices are at an 18-month low, according to monitors at gasbuddy.com, but state troopers remind everyone to watch the urge to be lead foots with Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) now under way.
Texas Highway Patrol troopers are out in force looking for speeders, seat belts law violations, drunk drivers and other traffic violations. Operation CARE runs nationwide through Jan. 2.
“We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “Whether you’re staying local to end the year or traveling, we encourage everyone to make safety their number one priority.”
Check your vehicle before hitting the roadways to make sure it is safe to operate for an extended period. If traveling with lots of presents or luggage, make sure that cargo is secured.
Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.
Remember to drive defensively and use the left lane for passing only.
Pulling directly in front of a large truck isn’t a good idea, especially if you intend to hit the brakes. It’s a good way to increase your odds of being involved in a crash.
Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling via drivetexas.org website.
Additionally, this year DPS is reminding everyone to be watchful of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity you may see through iWatchTexas. Designed to stop terrorism, mass shootings, human trafficking and other events, the program is available via app, website or by calling 844-643-2251.
iWatchTexas is not for emergencies. If there is an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.
