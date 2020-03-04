Wash your hands.
That simple preventative measure can help protect you from the Coronavirus and its far, far more deadly and more common cousin, Influenza.
More than 25 million have been sick from flu strains nationwide this season.
“We’re still seeing flu cases, I think it’s a little bit higher than last year,” said El Campo RN Sherry Hardin, the Quality Resource Manager for El Campo Memorial Hospital.
The hospital and Mid Coast Medical Clinic are seeing both Influenza A and B positive reports.
“A is more prominent than B,” Hardin said, adding she expected numbers to start declining with the warmer weather.
Statewide, and throughout most of the nation, flu levels are considered high, although below epidemic levels. Coronavirus making national news hasn’t been an issue in El Campo and Wharton County and is unlikely to become one.
“If you haven’t traveled to China or been around anyone who has traveled to China (getting it would be unlikely),” Hardin said.
The best protection for the just-in-case and what-if concerns? “Everyone needs to have good hand hygiene, stay home if they are sick,” Hardin said, adding people should avoid crowds, especially those with sick individuals in them.
And, while there’s no current concern of a local Coronavirus outbreak, local health officials aren’t taking any chances either.
“It’s safe to say we are asking patients if they have traveled to China or have been around anyone they suspect has,” Hardin said.
The El Campo EMS Department is following its routine protocols for infection.
“We take precautions all the time,” EMS spokesperson Darlene Giesalhart, a paramedic, said. “We’re exposed to anything and everything. We have the proper gowns and masks.”
EMS, however, has been given no indications to expect Coronavirus in Wharton County – unless, of course, their patient has recently traveled to China.
The Wharton County Emergency Management Department, along with the city program, are monitoring weekly state conference calls on the issue. So far, Emergency Management Director Andy Kirkland said he’s not received any cause for undue concern.
“The biggest thing is that this is a different virus and there is not a vaccine,” Kirkland said. “But you’ve got to remember the flu kills thousands ... I don’t want to sound like I’m poohooing it. I’m not, but all the same ... we’re not going to blow up all the bridges to keep people from entering Wharton County,” Kirkland said.
This flu season has killed 14,000 in the United States so far and is nothing to take lightly despite being treatable, officials say.
The Centers For Disease Control estimates the flu caused more than 34,000 deaths nationwide during the 2018-2019 season while infecting 35.5 million.
Six cases of Coronavirus in the U.S. have proven fatal, all in Washington State. Of those, four have been linked to the same nursing home. Nationwide, there were 106 confirmed cases, most linked directly with travel.
“The big things are to keep clean. Wash your hands, a lot of common thing stuff,” Kirkland said. “Be smart.”
