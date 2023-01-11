A split vote and a slammed door Monday night marked El Campo City Council’s approval of its first natural gas drilling permit in 28 years.

The 3-2-1 vote came after a failed attempt to delay and a urgent warning from City Attorney Ronny Collins that failure to approve the permit request was “bordering on violating state law.”

