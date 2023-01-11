A split vote and a slammed door Monday night marked El Campo City Council’s approval of its first natural gas drilling permit in 28 years.
The 3-2-1 vote came after a failed attempt to delay and a urgent warning from City Attorney Ronny Collins that failure to approve the permit request was “bordering on violating state law.”
Voting to approve the permit was Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante along with Councilwomen Gloria Harris and Anisa Vasquez. No votes came from Mayor Chris Barbee and Councilman David Hodges with Councilman John Hancock abstaining citing a mineral interest. Councilman Blake Barger was absent from the session.
The permit allows Ballard Exploration Company to drill a 9,900-foot well from a hayfield just off the West Loop to a point under the El Campo High School campus. To get access to the drill site owned by Ballard, trucks and heavy equipment will have to travel on the West Loop and across the 24.741-acre hayfield owned by former El Campo Mayor Paul Soechting.
Soechting and his attorney Ray Kerlick appeared before council separately requesting the permit request be delayed, saying they had not had an opportunity to reach an access agreement with Ballard to ensure any damages to the hayfield would be minimized and repaired.
“It (the permit) is premature on information,” Kerlick said requesting the delay, first asking for a two-week reprieve and then 30 days before falling back to a four-day request. He also pointed out the drilling company would be asking for a water well permit, one Soechting opposed.
Bryan Cravens, the Ballard land manager, appeared before council citing the company’s 50-year background and prior work in Wharton County.
Changes in state law require the City of El Campo to grant drilling permits as long as health, safety and noise concerns are addressed, all of which were within guidelines with the Ballard request, according to Collins.
Council then began to question drilling company’s ability to protect and restore Soechting’s hayfield, with the city attorney reminding them, that concern was between the landowner and Ballard, not with the City of El Campo.
“I’m not against permitting this well,” Soechting told council, adding his concern was fairness, the condition of his field and future development of it.
Councilman Hodges made a motion to table for an undefined period of time, receiving a second from Mayor Barbee.
“I strongly advise against tabling,” Collins said, adding the permit request met all requirements. “This is bordering on violating state law. I urge you to vote against tabling.”
The motion to delay failed with Barbee and Hodges opting not to participate in the vote. Collins ruled the two had actually voted for delaying since they had initiated the process, making it a 2-3-1 vote.
Vasquez made the successful motion to approve the permit, receiving a second from Harris. Shortly thereafter, an unknown person left through the back door to council chambers with a resounding slam that momentarily disrupted the meeting.
Neither Soechting nor his attorney remained in the audience.
