Wharton County’s Primary polls haven’t seen many voters yet, but officials predict better turnouts next week.
Only about 800 of the county’s 25,710 registered voters had cast primary ballots by the time polls opened Friday.
“I’m a little surprised. It’s slow ... not even a hundred (voters) a day,” Wharton County Elections Official Cindy Richter said Thursday. “But I think it will pick up. People are picking up sample ballots.”
The El Campo poll site recorded 355 votes cast through Thursday in comparison to 353 in Wharton and 100 in East Bernard.
Voters will be coming soon, Richter said.
“I think they haven’t decided who to vote for,” Richter said. “But in El Campo, a lot of people were picking up sample ballots.”
So far, no issues have been reported with the changes wrought by redistricting, although Richter anticipates concerns.
The 2020 Census returns prompted statewide waves of redistricting from municipal to Congressional levels.
For Wharton County, it means new state senatorial and Congressional districts.
For the Texas State Senate, Wharton County was moved from District 18 incumbent Senator Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, to District 17 with incumbent Senator Joan Huffman, R-Houston. New boundaries move through Pearland suburbs, capturing sections of towns throughout Fort Bend County and into western Harris County.
The Congressional district shifts from District 27 under incumbent Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, to District 22 under incumbent Troy Nehls, R-Richmond. The district covers Wharton and Matagorda counties along with most of Fort Bend County and a portion of Brazoria County.
This is the first election with the new boundaries.
“A gentleman called yesterday saying he’d been studying (the candidates). I hope he’s not studying the wrong ones,” Richter said.
Two are vying for the Republican Congressional nomination with the winner facing an uncontested Democrat in November.
Huffman is uncontested for the GOP nomination, but will have to wait to see which or two Democrats she will face in November.
Voters must pick a either the Republican or Democratic ballot in primaries. The vote decides that party’s nomination for the November General election, unless candidates for a particular office are only represented by one party.
Poll Sites
Early polls are located at the El Campo Library - Mayors’ Room, 200 W. Church; Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton; and the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside.
Residents willing to visit the county annex poll have the option to cast early ballots from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Saturday, Feb. 19 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
All other Wharton County polls will be closed this weekend.
Voting will not be an option on Monday, Feb. 21 as the nation observes Presidents Day.
Polls reopen 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Wednesday, Feb 23. Early voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25.
Election Day balloting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at multiple locations.
