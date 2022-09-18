Concerns over costs for seniors and landlords were raised Monday at City Council’s public hearing on a proposed two-fold utility rate increase.
A final decision on the rate hike won’t be made until council meets at its Monday, Sept. 26 session where the proposed tax rate, 2022-2023 budget and fee schedule will formally go before council.
Staff recommends reducing the base water volume from 2,500 gallons per month to 2,000 gallons per month and increasing the base water rate from $13 per month to $14 and the base sewer rate from $14.25 to $15.25. If ultimately approved, this would mean a $2 per month increase.
Former City Councilman and Citizen of the Year Bobby Perez urged council to offer senior citizen discounts and/or frozen utility rates similar to a tax freeze.
The city already offers a 10 percent discount to residents ages 65 and older or who are disabled.
Landlord concerns were raised during the public hearing and as well as an earlier comment period, focusing on brush collection rules and use the of the collection station on CR 303.
Dropping bulk items at the station is generally free, but does have an unspecified ceiling, one reached by a landlord collecting discards for 90 units.
Building Incentive Requests
Council approved $200,000 in City Development Corp. expenditures for business development incentives Monday.
Greek Brother’s Bar and Grill, 133 S. Mechanic; Jackson Street Coffee & Market, 701 W. Jackson; pOpshelf, 3416 West Loop; and Southern Belle Boutique, 1706 N. Mechanic, will each receive $50,000 for site improvements.
These efforts include a $2.9 million investment by pOpshelf and a $600,000 one by El Campo businesswoman Molli Bodungen,
“El Campo is the first pOpshelf smaller footprint store in a rural community, testing the market for additional rural stores for the franchise,” CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said.
The CDC, funded by a quarter cent of city sales tax dollars, the CDC is required to have council approval for expenditures over $25,000.
Incentives to Greeks, pOpshshelf and Jackson Street were unanimously approved.
Southern Belle was approved 6-1 with District 4 Councilwoman Gloria Harris against. Harris questioned the amount of the investment versus the incentive payment.
The business is planning $300,000 in improvements.
“This was considered a blighted property prior to their purchase and renovation of the existing building over six years ago,” Gibson said. “They plan to double the size of the business and greatly expand the selection of clothing and gifts, in addition to the improvements to the existing business and property.”
A $103,814 grant for bullet-resistant handheld shields will be sought following council’s approval.
The governor’s office is offering $50 million in grant dollars for shields statewide.
“The grant is to be used to purchase bullet-resistant shields for law enforcement who potentially could respond to school safety emergencies,” El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson said.
No city-required matching funds would be needed if El Campo PD gets the grant.
Council Approves Rezoning, Plat Requests
New development on the highway can move forward following council re-zoning request approvals Monday.
About 1.5858 acres at 1207 Munch moves from Light Commercial District (C-1) and Mixed Residential District (R-2) to General Commercial District (C-2)
“A zoning designation of General Commercial District (C-2) allows for future gas station use whereas Light Commercial (C-1) does not,” City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier said in her report to council.
A 2.81 acre field at 0 Empire was replated with Edward Vallejo planning 10 new homes planned near Hutchins Elementary.
