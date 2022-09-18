Council hears cost concerns

Concerns over costs for seniors and landlords were raised Monday at City Council’s public hearing on a proposed two-fold utility rate increase.

A final decision on the rate hike won’t be made until council meets at its Monday, Sept. 26 session where the proposed tax rate, 2022-2023 budget and fee schedule will formally go before council.

