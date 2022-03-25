A Wharton County Sheriff’s Department traffic stop recently on U.S. 59 pulled an estimated $2 million in cocaine off the streets.
Stopped northbound on U.S. 59, the tractor trailer was searched and 61 bundles of cocaine, about 153 pounds, was seized after being found in hidden compartments inside the trailer.
The driver was detained and turned over to DEA - Houston for federal prosecution. His name was not released by the sheriff’s office.
The arrest took place on March 9.
Local deputies participate in the Crossroads Task Force working to pull narcotics and drug trafficking cash from streets. The Texas Department of Public Safety, Victoria County SO, Crossroads High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, Wharton County Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Office and Diamondback Specialized CMV Training also participate.
