The next step in realigning El Campo City Council districts comes Monday with the public getting a chance to share their thoughts. Later in the session, council is expected to vote on new boundaries for each of its four districts.
Changes in El Campo’s population identified by the 2020 Census require redistricting.
The city has 12,350 residents, so, in a perfect world, each city council member would represent 3,088 people. State and Federal law acknowledge that perfection isn’t likely.
“In order to comply with the ‘one person, one vote’ requirements, the deviation between the smallest and the largest district must be no more than 10 percent ... El Campo’s current districts showed a deviation of up to 11.62 percent,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
El Campo City Council District 2 has the least people with 2,886 living in those boundaries covering roughly the southwest side quadrant of El Campo. The largest is District 4, the northwest section of the city, with 3,245 residents. District 1 has 3,237 residents and District 3 2,982.
Redistricting must also take into consideration the ethnicities of those in each district.
District 1 on the city’s south east side is almost 69 percent Hispanic, with District 2 at almost 67 percent Hispanic. Hispanic residents make up less than 40 percent of the other two precincts.
The Census data reports 2,225 Hispanic residents in District 1, along with 640 white and 307 black.
District 2, generally on the city’s southwest side, traditionally holds the most substantial percentage of minority voters in El Campo. The 2020 Census data lists 1,925 Hispanic residents there, along with 330 white and 591 black.
District 3, generally west and through the city’s center, encompasses 1,139 Hispanic residents as well as 1,516 white and 251 black.
District 4, to the far north and west, has 1,232 Hispanic constituents, 1,842 white and 119 black, according to the Census.
Three proposals, crafted by the Knight Law Firm, have been designed and will be considered by council.
Each, Sladek said, “meet all legal requirements ... Plan 1 and Plan 2 are very similar. They are each designed to maintain the existing borders as much as possible ... Plan 3 makes the most significant changes to the existing districts and has the least compact district shapes.”
El Campo’s governing board comprises seven council positions, four based on geographic districts and three at-large posts. The districts haven’t been changed since 2000.
The upcoming May election is for at-large rather than district positions.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting starts with a public hearing on the issue. Council will consider the maps later in the session.
