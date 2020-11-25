Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Eloy Adrian Fira, 37, of 215 E. Dahlgren in Wharton for money laundering on Feb. 16, 2018. He was placed on two years probation, perform 250 hours community service and pay a $250 fine.
• Farah Michelle Goodrum, 44, of 11114 Huggins in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the March 10 crime on the grounds she spend 10 days in county jail. The judge also ordered Goodrum to be evaluated for drug use, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $250 fine.
Goodrum received credit for all jail time served.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Goodrum if she is able to complete all terms.
• Jacob Alan Guerrero, 25, of 960 CR 310 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the May 26 conviction, ordered to perform 40 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Darryl Wayne Hawthorne, 58, of 13803 Willie Melton in Kendleton for aggravated robbery and evading arrest with a vehicle on July 8. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 118 days in county jail. The judge also ordered Hawthorne to pay a $1,000 fine.
Hawthorne received credit for the full time already served.
• Carolyn Denise Hudson, 61, of 501 W. Willow Lane in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions. She was sentenced to 15 months in state jail for the July 29 crime.
Her probation for theft with two or more convictions on Sept. 22, 2016 was revoked as well. Hudson received a concurrent two-year prison sentence with credit for 289 days served.
Hudson received credit for 90 days already served.
• Thurston Jeffery Robinson, 41, of 1324 Hospital in Angleton for theft and engaging in organized crime on Jan. 9. He was sentenced to 247 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Gabriel Zapata, 35, of 305 E. Correll in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the March 24, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Zapata to perform 60 hours community service, pay $146.52 restitution and a $750 fine.
REVOCATIONS
• Chad Jason Long, 34, of 110 Cedar in Louise for burglary of a habitation. He conviction for the March 4, 2018 crime was adjudicated and he was placed on 10 years probation. The judge ordered Long to attend classes for batterer’s intervention and treatment for substance abuse.
Theodore Speaker, 24, of 1020 CR 253 in Egypt for deadly conduct - discharging a firearm. His conviction for the Nov. 5, 2017 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to three years in prison.
