West Wharton County students saw overall decreases in test scores for their end-of-course exams, some categories saw perfect results whereas others barely broke half passing.
End -of- course testing covers five subjects, English one and two, Biology, U.S. History and Algebra one, and passing these tests are part of the graduation requirements for Texas high school students. Students who receive a passing score on their EOC can either “approach,” “meet” or “master” the grade level they’re testing at, or fail with “did not meet” grade level.
El Campo in 2022 saw an overall decrease of 3.4 percent in students who passed their EOC tests, coming mostly from the 12 percent decrease in algebra and English one courses. English one dropped from 66 percent passing in 2021 to 54 percent in 2022. Algebra one saw a similar decrease from 78 percent to 66 percent.
El Campo ISD also saw an overall decrease in their U.S. History students passing their EOC of 3 percent from 86 percent to 83 percent while the district saw gains in biology and English two, of 8 percent, 75 percent to 83 percent, and 2 percent, from 62 to 64, respectively.
Economically disadvantaged test takers make up a significant portion of El Campo students who didn’t pass their EOC tests, in the range of 5 to 10 percent fewer economically-disadvantaged students pass as compared to class averages. Fifty four percent of El Campo’s English one students on the whole passed their EOC, whereas only 45 percent of their economically-disadvantaged students passed.
That trend holds true for other subjects, Algebra one saw a difference from 66 percent of all students passing to 60 percent of economically-disadvantaged students. Biology and U.S. History differ by 5 percent, from 83 percent overall to 78 percent. English two differs by 9 percent, from 64 percent to 55 percent.
“Last spring, many students didn’t test because they weren’t back in schools or it wasn’t mandatory. The state gave students the option to take the retest … Last spring, we didn’t test all our students, and this year we did. When you consider it’s a 3 percent drop, I’m surprised it wasn’t worse ... The teachers and students really worked hard in these STAAR tested subjects to get the students where they needed to be,” El Campo Middle School principal Sandra Fellers said. Fellers served as principal at El Campo High School until moving to ECMS for the 2022-23 school year.
Louise saw an average decrease in their passing students of almost 6 percent, with losses in every subject except biology, which saw a 5 percent increase from 95 percent to 100 percent.
English one dropped from 72 percent passing in 2021 to 67 percent in 2022. Algebra one saw a decrease from 90 percent to 78 percent passing. U.S. History decreased from 97 percent to 88, and English two decreased from 90 to 82 percent passing.
Louise’s scores don’t follow a common trend as cleanly. English two EOC scores show a clear division between economically disadvantaged, with an overall pass rate of 82 percent and economically disadvantaged pass rate of 67 percent. However in Louise’s Algebra 1 tests, a greater difference was seen between male and female students. Where 78 percent of all Louise students passed, but male students only passed 71 percent of the time and female students passed 92 percent.
U.S. History showed almost the opposite trend, with 88 percent of all Louise students passing, but breaking that down 94 percent of male students passed and 81 percent of female students passed.
All Louise students passed their Biology EOC. Louise ISD’s English one rates don’t show strong trends except 67 percent of all students passed, with only 61 percent of female students passing.
“We’re looking at getting our overall ‘approaches,’ ‘meets’ and ‘masters’ (rates) up. (We’re) comparing a small group of different kids. When you have 30 kids taking a test and 3 kids that struggle or just had a bad day it’s difficult. … Our scores compared to the state and region, we’re still really competitive,” Louise superintendent Garth Oliver said.
