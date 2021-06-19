An El Campo City Councilwoman chose arrest over turning off loud music coming from an East Calhoun Street party late Saturday night.
Officers were summoned to the 813 E. Calhoun home of District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Longoria Vasquez shortly after midnight to investigate repeated complaints of loud music coming from the backyard.
The officers asked Vasquez to turn off the music, pointing out she had received a warning earlier that night about the music’s volume.
“You can just write me a citation,” she told officers according to the El Campo police report.
“I told her ‘no, the music needs to be turned off,’” Officer Gabriel Perales said in his report, adding that failure to comply could result in arrest.
“That’s fine, you can take me to jail,” Vasquez reportedly said.
The officer again asked her to turn off the music and was again told no.
“She offered no resistance (when arrested),” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Friday. “There really was no disturbance, just loud music. However, once she (Vasquez) was placed in cuffs, several family members and party guests began giving the officer a hard time, such as questioning him on his actions, and disputing the loud noise ordinance.”
The officer was aware that Vasquez served on city council.
“She was quick to tell him who she was from the start of their encounter,” Urban said.
Vasquez was charged with violating a city ordinance on loud music, a misdemeanor. Taken to the El Campo Police Headquarters, 1011 West Loop, she pleaded guilty, paid a $155 fine and was released in less than an hour.
The Leader-News called Vasquez Thursday requesting a comment. She did not return the call by press time Friday.
The El Campo City Council does not have specific guidelines on council member conduct outside of the meeting itself, according to the City Manager Courtney Sladek.
City Attorney Ronny Collins said Friday, “I am not aware of anything that would prevent her from being able to serve,” adding any possible ethics issue from announcing her position would have to be considered by council should it chose to do so.
District one covers the northeastern portion of El Campo.
