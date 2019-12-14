Three county wide posts will be on the upcoming Wharton County Republican ballot with several more precinct specific offices contested.
No Democrats have filed for local offices, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
Both the sheriff and district attorney races will be contested in the Republican Primary.
Attorney John Maher is challenging incumbent DA Dawn Allison and Robert Macek Jr. faces off against incumbent Sheriff Shannon Srubar.
Three seek the tax assessor-collector’s post that Grace Utley will vacate at the end of her term. Previous county judge hopeful Sarah Hudgins faces Cindy Hernandez and Jessica Schulze.
In Precinct 3, incumbent commissioner Steven Goetsch will face challenges from Matt Lutringer and Rudy C. Ochoa.
Bill Joines faces off against incumbent Richard Zahn for the Precinct 1 commissioner post and three – Tim Arriaga, William (Bill) Copeland and Carlos Ortiz) vie for the constable’s job.
Two political newcomers – Billy (Bubba) Broesche and Johnnie Heimann Jr. – seek the Precinct 2 commissioner spot.
Unopposed in the upcoming primary and the subsequent November General Election are: County Attorney Trey Maffett, Precinct 2 Constable John Szymanski, Precinct 3 Constable Robert Holder and Precinct 4 Constable Shawn Ferguson.
Candidates will draw for ballot position next Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.