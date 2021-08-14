The first week of school is in the books, and students and staff have returned to campuses for face-to-face learning across El Campo ISD.
Precaution takes precedence for Superintendent Robert Callaghan, and he has seen it pay off this week.
“We have had no major issues so far with students returning,” Callaghan said. “Of course, we are just beginning, but we are confident in our plan.”
The beginning of the school year has seen the return of 3,500 students across five campuses. Health and safety protocols have not been the only focus for the new school year. Many facility needs have been addressed.
“Hutchins got a new facelift with paint followed by the high school auditorium and new gymnasium,” Callaghan said. “We are also continuing work on our Ricebird weight and conditioning complex.”
Maintenance Director Jeff Balcar has had the department working throughout the summer to update schools.
“Our major focus this summer was updating the bathrooms in Hutchins,” Balcar said. “We want to update bathrooms throughout the district with touchless valves and hands-free sinks to make everything
