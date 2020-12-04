Wharton County’s first district attorney died Sunday, 25 years after the governor appointed him to lead criminal prosecutions in the area.
Joshua “Josh” Wilson McCown V, 75, was remembered for his dedication to the job and compassion to crime victims.
An El Campo resident until his retirement, McCown worked in the lumber business for decades until opting to pursue his dream of a legal degree in the 1980s. He earned a law degree in December 1991 and passed the bar in February 1992.
Turning to governmental work right away, McCown worked part time to help the county attorney and the district attorney who, at the time, covered both Wharton and Matagorda counties.
McCown was appointed as Wharton County’s first solo district attorney by former Gov. George W. Bush on Oct. 10, 1995. He was sworn into office Oct. 27 by then 329th District Judge Dan Sklar.
One of his first choices was to hire a clerk.
“I like to tell him that I was his first and best decision,” said Becky Ivy, the woman who spent 17 years working alongside McCown as his executive legal assistant. “He was always very compassionate and sensitive to violent crimes ... sympathetic to those victims.”
Ivy, now an assistant in the Fort Bend County Attorney’s office, remembers McCown gathering the
team to prepare for a trial, covering the strategy before taking time to prepare alone. He made it clear they were working as a team, she said.
Current Wharton County DA Dawn Allison was one of his ADAs for seven years, before ultimately going into private practice and then returning to challenge him for the office in 2007.
“I appreciate Josh giving me the chance to start and thus continue my career as a prosecutor here in Wharton County. I learned a lot from him,” Allison said.
McCown, a Republican, won four-year terms until opting to retire as his term ended in 2012.
“He was very committed to his district attorneyship and equally committed to his wife and two children. He was an honorable man who stood by his word and will be missed,” Wharton County defense attorney Ken Lipscombe said. “He was very fair, very tough on crime and a damn good trial lawyer.”
Cases went through the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office by the hundreds, if not thousands.
Each case was treated with concern, Ivy said, and each was important.
The one that stands out the most, she added, was a capital murder case which ultimately led to an execution.
“The Justin Hurst case hit so close to home ... We knew him,” Ivy said.
Hurst was a game warden shot March 17, 2007 when an effort to ticket a poacher turned into a high speed pursuit and finally a shootout. Hurst succumbed to his injuries not long after being transported from the scene.
McCown’s office pursued the case with the help of special prosecutor Kelly Siegler, ultimately getting a conviction.
It was a hard case to handle, Ivy said, but not the only hard one. “Cases with children. Those were hard cases to deal with,” she added.
Born July 26, 1945, in Houston, McCown graduated from Lamar High School and the University of Texas in Austin.
McCown served in the U.S. Navy, stationed on the U.S.S. El Dorado, an amphibious force command ship through two Vietnam tours holding an officer’s rank.
In between, he married Grace Tlucek of Edna in 1969.
The couple lived in El Campo where they had two daughters. McCown owned and operated three lumber companies and a construction company for 17 years before seeking a law degree.
“He just decided he wanted to and had the tenacity to do so,” Ivy said. “He was brilliant. He could quote the law chapter and verse.”
Ivy quickly became a close family friend while working in the DA’s office. The family remains in touch.
Upon retirement, McCown moved to Bend, Org. where one daughter was already living with her husband and family.
“He always called me when it snowed,” Ivy said, knowing how much she wanted to see Wharton County blanketed in white.
Ivy recalls the days of working together along with investigator Larry Hensley and ADAs, of doing what they could.
“We worked well together. I was treated as an equal. I was part of the team. It was not boss/secretary. We were friends. There’s not anything still do this day that I wouldn’t do for them (the McCown family,” Ivy said. “He was a good person and a good person to work for.”
The family requests any effort to honor McCown be done via a donation to the 100 Club of Wharton County (P.O. Box 46, El Campo, TX 77437).
