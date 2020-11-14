Louise ISD’s school board underwent a major transformation Thursday night, as a new board president and vice president, among other roles, were named and three new trustees were sworn in.
Serving as a trustee since 2018, Mark Bain was named the new board president in a unanimous vote. Bain was nominated by trustee Chris Faas with trustee Amanda Cox seconding. He previously served as the board secretary.
Faas was nominated by Cox for the position of board vice president, earning the role in a unanimous board vote. Faas joined the board in 2018.
Cox, previously secretary pro tem, was unanimously selected as the board secretary while board member Marco Munos, a trustee since 2018, was named secretary pro tem in a 7-0 vote.
Cox and locals Chad Hajovsky, Stephen Lutringer and Ricky Wendel were sworn in as trustees Thursday after winning their spots in the November election.
“Thank y’all for being here,” Bain said to the new board members, adding a lot more work goes into being an LISD trustee than a one-hour monthly meeting.
Cox was re-elected to Position 5 against challenger and electrical contractor Eldon Penner. She was the only incumbent in this election who retained her spot on the board. She joined the school board in 2018.
Hajovsky, a Louise farmer, won the Position 2 spot, vacated by former board Vice President Alfred Ochoa Jr., against El Campo Police officer Sonny Gonzalez. Lutringer, an air conditioning technician, bested incumbent and former School Board President Linda Alderson. Wendel, who owns an electric contracting business, secured Position 7, defeating incumbent Jay Heard.
The next LISD board election will be in 2022, with Faas, Bain and Munos up for election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.