El Campo ISD trustees will review next year’s school calendar Tuesday and consider seeking a class day requirement waiver from the Texas Education Agency for this week’s freezing weather closures.
District leaders submitted a proposed calendar for the 2021-2022 school year, which has 77,190 operational minutes built in, compared to 78,570 minutes in the current 2020-2021 school year calendar. The calendar proposes an Aug. 11 start date and a May 26 end date. School would start at 7:50 a.m. daily, if the calendar is approved. This school year, the first bell rings at 7:55 a.m. and the school day begins at 8 a.m.
Texas school districts are required to have a minimum of 75,600 operational minutes, from the first to last school bell, during the school year. That requirement will also play a role as trustees will consider ECISD’s proposed winter storm waiver with the TEA.
“We are going to put an agenda item on the board agenda ... for the board to consider appealing to the TEA for a waiver for the school closures,” El Campo ISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
With at least four days of school missed due to the storm, a waiver would mean ECISD wouldn’t have to make up the minutes later in the school year. Callaghan would pursue the waiver on behalf of the district, should the board approve it.
The board will also consider Callaghan’s hiring recommendation for an additional ECISD Instructional Coach for the 2021-2022 school year. The district currently has seven instructional coaches, and opened applications for an internal hire earlier this month.
An instructional coach is hired to provide training and expertise to teachers and to help improve students’ academic performance. A coach must have prior teaching experience, but will not teach students directly in El Campo classrooms.
Other agenda items include:
• The school board will consider extending Callaghan’s district contract. Callaghan officially began working for ECISD as superintendent in July.
• Trustees will consider a contract with Polasek Construction to renovate a special education classroom at Northside Elementary for an estimated cost of $70,000. The board first broached this project in November.
The ECISD school board will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the El Campo High School Auditorium, 600 W. Norris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.