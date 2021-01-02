Local schools joined school districts across Texas in asking state leaders to prioritize teachers as frontline workers for access to the COVID-19 vaccine, but so far have not seen their wish granted.
Despite the action taken by state districts, teachers’ unions and lobbyist groups, Gov. Greg Abbott announced teachers will likely have access to vaccines in the spring along with senior citizens.
“We are swiftly distributing these vaccines to health care workers across the state and will continue to ensure that Texans on the front lines have access to these live-saving immunizations,” Abbott said at a Dec. 17 press conference.
Louise ISD trustees unanimously signed a resolution on Dec. 14, the same day the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Texas.
The LISD resolution asks the state to include educators in the definition of frontline workers so that they can be among the first groups vaccinated.
The resolution does not require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said, if it becomes available to them.
El Campo ISD has not yet filed a similar resolution. School leaders for Fort Bend ISD, Cy-Fair ISD and school districts across the state have requested Abbott make teachers among the next group to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
The COVID-19 vaccine, given in two doses, is not yet available to the general public. It has been rolling out in limited supply to medical care workers and other frontline employees since being made public earlier this month.
Among the first to receive the vaccine in Texas, as part of the state’s Phase 1A first tier of distribution, have been those working directly with COVID-19 positive or high-risk patients, such as health care workers, EMS providers and residents at long-term care facilities.
Phase 1A’s second tier of distribution will include health care workers working with symptomatic patients, pharmacy staff, public health staff who are administering COVID-19 tests and more.
In Texas, about 224,000 doses of the vaccine were made available in 34 counties the week of Dec. 17.
By the end of December, about one million doses are expected to be distributed to hospitals, urgent cares, pharmacies, long-term care facilities, criminal justice facilities and more.
