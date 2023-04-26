Candidates were asked to respond to the following questions and given a 75-word limit for responses. Those that were edited for length are noted with (E) at the end. Others were edited for newspaper style on commas, capitalization and the like.
1. Why are you the best person for the job?
VonDerAu (D1) - Growing up, I was taught the importance of giving back to the community that has given so much to me. El Campo is my hometown and I love it here. As a candidate for El Campo City Council District 1, I am confident that I am the right person for the job, thanks to my experience working with city and business leaders, as well as citizens, to achieve meaningful results for El Campo.
Ward (D1) – As my record has shown, I have and will continue to represent and provide a voice for ALL residents of El Campo, not just a select few. I will make informed decisions, by asking questions, and will cast votes regarding ALL items and topics … even those deemed challenging and controversial. I will encourage growth and opportunities for ALL of El Campo. I will demand transparency and accountability from our leadership and elected and appointed officials.
-----
Coblentz (D2) – I have attended most of the city council meetings for over two years. My knowledge of city business, construction, infrastructure and procurement are valuable not only city wide but also for District 2.
I am grounded in my faith and believe that honesty, integrity and fairness should be the platform of anyone seeking to represent such a diverse community. God sees us all as equal, so do I.
Taylor (D2) – Well I don’t think there is any such thing as a perfect candidate. I do believe, by me being born and raised in District 2, I know its short comings as well as its gains.
-----
Bieltz (D4) – I am recently retired. I have the time and the passion to devote the effort necessary to doing this job well. I come in with a fresh perspective and have no alliances that will affect my decisions.
Hancock (i-D4) – I don’t claim to be the best at anything, but since I don’t know anything about my opponent, I feel my past experience in business and my civic involvement qualifies me to serve El Campo.
2. If you could only make one change to the city during the next two years, what would if be and why?
VonDerAu (D1) - I am committed to working with the state to determine the most cost-effective approach to developing Wharton Street. Today, many young people walk from other parts of the city to get to the middle school, and I believe that we need to ensure that they have safe and secure routes to school. My goal is to make Wharton Street more pedestrian-friendly and safer, while still facilitating smooth flow of traffic and improving overall road conditions.
Ward (D1) – El Campo should appoint a full-time staff attorney or a law firm specializing in municipal law as the current city attorney position is ineffective, inefficient, and permeated with conflict of interest which has created a legal liability to the City of El Campo. The appointment process for the city attorney is outdated. A Charter Amendment, voted on by the citizens, will be required to amend the appointment process for the city attorney.
-----
Coblentz (D2) – A city wide Buy in of all Districts and citizens, to be litter free. Campaigns and town hall meetings to include and encourage the community to get involved in a El Campo Pride curb appeal. All areas, all Districts, everyone!
Taylor (D2) – I’m all about bringing livable wage jobs to the City of El Campo. I think this city is ready for jobs that the citizens can actually start living versus merely surviving!
-----
Bieltz (D4) – I would be most proud if I could be part of bringing industry to El Campo. I see this as a key piece in the growth of El Campo that would lead to growth in retail and better housing. Growth in these areas would lead to additional city funds to improve the quality of life in El Campo.
Hancock (i-D4) – Clean up our town and fix the streets and utilities.
3. In its first April meeting, city council opted make whoever is elected in May responsible for deciding whether a pending luxury apartment project should get the extension to its Planned Development Agreement it needs to continue. What would your vote be and why?
VonDerAu (D1) - While working on the Comprehensive Plan for the city, we identified one of the major challenges El Campo faces, meeting the demand for housing. I have spoken with several people who work in the region, and they have expressed a desire to live in El Campo if we had quality apartments available. Unfortunately, we are currently experiencing a credit crunch in commercial lending. I believe that it is reasonable to extend the Planned Development Agreement.
Ward (D1) – I support and would vote in favor of the Planned Development Agreement extension for the apartment complex project. First, El Campo needs more housing options which includes apartments and townhouses. Second, granting the extension does not cost or negatively financially impact the city. Third, the apartment complex would diversify and increase the tax base. And fourth, city council has set precedent by supporting the White Wing Estates Planned Development. Housing options create economic development opportunities.
-----
Coblentz (D2) – I prefer to not disclose my stance on this issue at this time.
Taylor (D2) – My vote would be what the majority of our citizens (want). Citizens in El Campo want a nice place to stay and without all that comes with a mortgage.
-----
Bieltz (D4) – This is not a yes or no question. I have seen times when projects that have been presented and voted on by city council, change their plans, but were still approved. I would say that as presented, I would vote FOR the project, but I would want to include penalties or other measures should the project come back with project downgrades.
Hancock (i-D4) – This huge apartment deal has been in the planning state for many years and continues to give nothing but excuses for delay. They have property that is already properly zoned and could start whenever they take out a building permit. I will not vote to approve any more participation for this or the rail/warehouse project that probably deters sincere developers from considering our community.
4. Growing a tax base is one way a city can lessen property tax burdens on homeowners. This can be done by bringing in new retail, new industry or more housing. What does El Campo need first and why?
VonDerAu (D1) - One of the main concerns of many citizens is the high tax burden they face. Over the past few years, we have approved several development projects that aim to address El Campo’s housing shortage while also giving us an edge in attracting new industries. As I learned years ago, ‘rooftops drive retail,’ and I firmly believe that these developments will have a positive ripple effect on our local economy and help grow the tax base.
Ward (D1) – A diversified tax base includes industry. An industrial mega project, with a $4.5 billion capital investment creating 400 jobs with average annual salaries of $93,000, would support, directly and indirectly, 5,000 citizens and 2,000 households in the local economies, 700 students in the local school districts, cause $191 million in annual household spending, and generate $40 million in sales, property, and utility tax revenue annually in the local economies.
-----
Coblentz (D2) – First priority; I feel we should enforce accountability and responsibility in regards to the current delinquent property tax. Lowering property tax does not resolve this issue.
Secondly we must offer incentives to new business. If we do not, new business will find other cities that will. Business equals employment. Employment equals consumers. Consumers equals housing. Housing equals revenue. Revenue equals city growth and improvements. Change is not that complicated.
Taylor (D2) – Again retail is okay, but I don’t see any retail shops coming in and allowing our citizens to earn a livable wage. Commercial, industrial, tech jobs equal a positive growing tax base.
-----
Bieltz (D4) – I believe that you have to bring industry to the city and retail and housing will follow. If the right jobs are there, then retail will be anxious to follow and housing will provide the necessary accommodations for those new jobs.
Hancock (i-D4) – We should make our community presentable by cleaning it up. Also, we need to develop the potential employees that are needed in modern industry by going really overboard with our education system. We must develop college graduates that want to return to their hometown.
5. How would you rate the trash company’s performance and what should be done about it?
VonDerAu (D1) - Based on my personal experiences and that of my business, I have not encountered any problems with the current trash service. However, I do believe that it is important for us to improve communication regarding the process of picking up bulk items such as limbs, to ensure that residents are well-informed and that the process runs smoothly.
Ward (D1) – Change is always difficult especially with limited information and muddled communication. Waste management is challenging when relying on third party service providers. In partnership with industry leaders and at NO capital or operational cost to the city, El Campo should implement recycling and repurposing programs for trees and brush debris, mulching and for plastics and municipal solid waste (MSW). Plastics and MSW can be converted into energy … fuels and electricity. New industry … new opportunity!
-----
Coblentz (D2) – I was present the evening that the current company was contracted/voted for. It so happened that my opinion was asked for from a contractor’s point of view. If I could have voted that evening, I would have voted against the proprietary roll off agreement.
In regards to the scheduled trash pickup, they perform well, but city blight clean-up is not affordable. There are no competitive options under the current contract.
Taylor (D2) – F. Find a way to scrap the contract or renegotiate!
-----
Bieltz (D4) – My experience has been favorable. I have not heard from others that this is a top 10 issue.
Hancock (i-D4) – It is a bad contract that we should renegotiate.
6. Like most cities, El Campo’ infrastructure is old. Some sections of the city have water/sewer lines that are 75+ years old and have been patched multiple times. Multiple roads have been rated poor/failing. Is it time to spend fund balance dollars or take out a bond to get a substantial amount of work done (Explain)?
VonDerAu (D1) - I strongly believe that utilities and infrastructure should be a top priority for the city in serving our citizens. To this end, I am fully supportive of measures that aim to fix our aging water/sewer lines, improve our roads, and enhance our drainage system. These are critical steps that we must take to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, as well as the long-term growth and prosperity of our community.
Ward (D1) – Based upon information from over six years ago, at least $50 million will be required to repair, replace and upgrade the City of El Campo’s deteriorating infrastructure. The city has prepared road rehabilitation and resealing plans, identified replacement and upgrades for water and waste water lines, and determined drainage improvement plans. Bonds should be issued to implement these plans with debt service provided from road and utility fund balances and increased water and wastewater revenue.
-----
Coblentz (D2) – In order to answer this question correctly, I would need more information on the city fund balance as well as the cost associated with the repair/replacement of our systems. What I can conclude is … Yes we need to spend upfront dollars to eliminate the financial parasite. On the other hand I have witnessed and been a part of well-organized bond referendums. Bonds are an option.
Taylor (D2) – I would rather see the city trying to get a bond passed versus putting the city in jeopardy messing with the fund balance dollars.
-----
Bieltz (D4) – I believe that it is time to spend the necessary funds to improve/resolve the infrastructure issues, if we have the funds to do so. A study should be performed to determine the areas needing the repairs the most. The funds to repair those areas should be allocated until the funds are depleted.
Hancock (i-D4) – Our infrastructure should be at the top of our list right below public safety which is excellent.
7. A Texas A&M study pre-COVID created multiple recommendations for improving El Campo’s parks, walkways, downtown and retail areas. Since those ideas were submitted virtually nothing has been done. Would you support moving forward with improvement plans and why or how?
VonDerAu (D1) - I believe that maintaining a high quality of life and positive community image are crucial for the well-being of our residents and the long-term growth of our city. Moving forward, I would make use of the study as a reference point for any plans or projects that aim to enhance our community’s image and improve the overall quality of life for our citizens.
Ward (D1) – I would not support moving forward with the Texas A&M study and recommendations. There have been multiple contradicting improvement plans developed and presented over the years with no implementation. El Campo must first determine its true identity in order to develop, implement and execute a plan. I support improving and installing sidewalks which will promote connectivity and safety. Park improvements are desperately needed at ALL parks not just Legacy, which is El Campo’s newest.
-----
Coblentz (D2) – YES. I would be supportive. The why is for curb appeal or more clearly … to attract business and skilled personnel. It is cliché to say, “Build it and they will come;” however success is when “preparedness meets opportunity.” We must be prepared to open the door when opportunity knocks
Taylor (D2) – Well first off El Campo’s parks and walkways would rival any city its size. I would more likely support because quality of life is very important for a thriving community.
-----
Bieltz (D4) – I would move forward with the recommendations made in the Texas A&M study. Once again, this would be based on the amount of funding available to complete the improvement which would be prioritized.
Hancock (i-D4) – We have obtained huge public grants and are implementing these improvements.
8. What’s the biggest concern you can address for residents in your specific district and what can be done about it?
VonDerAu (D1) - I believe that safety and security are primary concerns for the residents in my district. As a public servant, it is my responsibility to work with local law enforcement to develop a plan of action to reduce crime and make our neighborhoods safer. I am committed to taking steps to ensure that our residents feel secure in their homes and our streets, and I will work to implement effective solutions that will address this issue.
Ward (D1) – Matching the tax liability of the residents to the services provided by the City of El Campo is the biggest concern in District One. Many are paying more in taxes than the services they are receiving. Water lines in District One have to be repaired multiple times per year which disrupts service, damages roadways and drainage, and causes significant inconveniences and financial costs to the residents. Provide more services or reduce the tax liability.
-----
Coblentz (D2) – The dismal cry that no recent council person has genuinely connected with the districts needs. That their voice falls on deaf ears. That District 2 is a forgotten subculture on the south side of the tracks and that we are the stepchild of our city.
District 2 needs an unbiased leader/representative who must lead and encourage citizen accountability, hope, pride and involvement for change.
Taylor (D2) – Besides jobs, District 2 has drainage and heavy brush pick up issues along with roads still not paved! Having an serious convo and being very persistent will get us where we need to be I am confident in our leadership.
-----
Bieltz (D4) – Since this is about my district specifically, from what I have been hearing, the biggest concern is the drainage in several areas. To correct this issue, engineers should perform a study of what needs to be done to resolve the issue. Then the city would need to obtain the funds that would allow for the completion of the work.
Hancock (i-D4) – Rebuilding Avenue C and Sandy Corner Road.
9. What else can be done to battle blight in El Campo?
VonDerAu (D1) - Enforcing our current codes and holding people accountable is the first step in ensuring compliance and promoting a safe and vibrant community. Once we have achieved this, I would recommend implementing policies that incentivize private investment, such as programs that allow for the phase-in of property taxes on improvements. By doing so, we can encourage property owners to invest in their properties, improve the overall appearance of our community, and increase property values over time.
Ward (D1) – The City of El Campo has to encourage community cooperation and participation. El Campo must first determine its identity in order to develop, implement and execute a plan to mitigate and eliminate blight. Once determined, the City of El Campo has to communicate the vision, expectations and consequences, both positive and negative, to the community. City staff and council have to actively and consistently promote and enforce the plan through ordinances and financial support.
-----
Coblentz (D2) – The actual cleanup must be affordable, that’s a no brainer. However the stimuli/want too must come from another source. Pride and caring are motivated by self worth and or value. As citizens of El Campo whether wealthy or of meager means, they all need to feel valued equally as constituents of our progress and growth.
Taylor (D2) – No comment.
-----
Bieltz (D4) – Most of us would agree what “blight” is in extreme conditions, but we might not agree when marginal conditions exists. I would hope that owners would take pride in their property and keep it presentable. If that failed, then a letter to the. If it still remained, then the city would need 1) laws to enforce compliance, 2) funds to resolve the issue. The owner would be charged a portion of the resolution costs. (E)
Hancock (i-D4) – The blight problem has seen a lot of progress, but it keeps getting pushed aside. It is time for a surge to the finish with everyone getting involved. Everyone needs to try to help their neighbors clean up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.