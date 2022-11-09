Auto mechanic and tire shops, dealerships and gas stations along with those that sell tobacco and related products may face additional restrictions if discussions before El Campo’s Planning & Zoning Commission move forward.
If so, these sorts of establishments may soon require special use permits rather than simply locate in a specified business district. Any existing businesses would be grandfathered, but would be restricted from expansion and possibly renovation.
“This proposed change was not to exclude or prevent any of these businesses from establishing in designated zones, but as a measure for certain cases where P&Z might want to establish conditions for better regulations,” new City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier told P&Z members.
Regulations could, in theory, limit material storage or building design, for example.
Throughout the last two sessions and the discussions, P&Z Commissioner John VonderAu, an owner in the VonDerAu Ford dealership, has recused himself from discussions.
Regulations on smoking related businesses are under review, but discussions do not include grocery-type stores, but rather those specializing tobacco products, vape material and paraphernalia for all.
Possible restrictions that could be required would be to limit window displays and/or keep displays from public rights of way under P&Z discussions.
“CBD (is) not a tobacco based product and is typically sold with other products,” Hasselmeier said.
If a special use permit is ultimately required, one of these types of businesses would need P&Z and city council approval.
Without VonDerAu, P&Z commissioners, in a series of decisions has voted to take the issues to public hearings before city council sending to city council. Public hearings before the P&Z Commission are set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
