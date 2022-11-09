Planning & Zoning Debates Special Use Permit Requirement

Tobacco, vaping and paraphernalia businesses could see new regulations from the city, depending on committee findings.

Auto mechanic and tire shops, dealerships and gas stations along with those that sell tobacco and related products may face additional restrictions if discussions before El Campo’s Planning & Zoning Commission move forward.

If so, these sorts of establishments may soon require special use permits rather than simply locate in a specified business district. Any existing businesses would be grandfathered, but would be restricted from expansion and possibly renovation.

