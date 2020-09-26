An El Campo man suffered two gunshot wounds Thursday when an argument in the 900 block of East Calhoun turned violent.
Police say it will be up to the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether what took place in the small wood-frame home at 904 E. Calhoun was a crime or an act of self defense.
“It was an argument between two people that escalated ... right now it looks like self defense,” El Campo Police Detective Sgt. David Howard said Friday. “This is a situation where nobody has been charged with anything (at this point).”
The victim, a 39-year-old El Campo man, is the nephew of a woman living in the home.
The homeowner, a disabled man, fired a weapon, hitting twice, after the man he was arguing with entered the home without permission creating what police say was a threatening physical presence.
No one else was harmed.
“I heard yelling, screaming, like an argument, and then I heard three shots,” Edna Rhodehamel said as she sat in her golf cart watching the gathering of police officers and EMTs in the yard before 2 p.m. Thursday.
The household, she said, isn’t normally a loud one. “It’s unusual (the disturbance),” she said.
Rhodehamel had been slightly down the street visiting with a neighbor. She didn’t see whether anyone fled the scene.
El Campo EMS transported one person from the scene to a landing zone established at the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Training Field on North Wharton Street. A Life Flight helicopter was summoned to transported the injured man to Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.
He suffered gunshot wounds to the upper leg and shoulder.
His condition was unknown as of press time.
